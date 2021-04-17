SanTan Brewing closes its Phoenix taproom and restaurant

PHOENIX — SanTan Brewing Company has closed its taproom and restaurant in Phoenix after three years.

The Chandler-based brewery expanded to Phoenix in 2018 when it opened a taproom and restaurant near 16th Street and Bethany Home Road in the former Z'Tejas space.

"After thoughtful consideration, we decided to concentrate fully on our dine-in concepts in the East Valley," including its brewpub in downtown Chandler, its cocktail lounge, Spirit House, and production facility," SanTan Brewing said Friday in a statement.

"We're grateful for the tremendous support of SanTan fans," the statement read.

In 2019, SanTan Brewing expanded beyond beer into distilled spirits and opened Spirit House next to its restaurant in downtown Chandler.

Spirit House acts as a tasting room to showcase SanTan's spirits, including its Sacred Stave whiskey, Saint Anne's gin, vodka, and botanicals.

It was not immediately known if another business had plans to takeover SanTan's space.

The brewery's location inside Terminal 3 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport also remains open.