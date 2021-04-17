Watch
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

SanTan Brewing closes its Phoenix taproom and restaurant

items.[0].image.alt
SanTan Brewing Company
<p>The Chandler brewery will open a second brewpub in Phoenix near 16th Street and Bethany Home Road.</p>
SanTan's Phoenix brewpub to officially open Mon.
Posted at 5:44 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 20:44:51-04

PHOENIX — SanTan Brewing Company has closed its taproom and restaurant in Phoenix after three years.

The Chandler-based brewery expanded to Phoenix in 2018 when it opened a taproom and restaurant near 16th Street and Bethany Home Road in the former Z'Tejas space.

"After thoughtful consideration, we decided to concentrate fully on our dine-in concepts in the East Valley," including its brewpub in downtown Chandler, its cocktail lounge, Spirit House, and production facility," SanTan Brewing said Friday in a statement.

"We're grateful for the tremendous support of SanTan fans," the statement read.

In 2019, SanTan Brewing expanded beyond beer into distilled spirits and opened Spirit House next to its restaurant in downtown Chandler.

Spirit House acts as a tasting room to showcase SanTan's spirits, including its Sacred Stave whiskey, Saint Anne's gin, vodka, and botanicals.

It was not immediately known if another business had plans to takeover SanTan's space.

The brewery's location inside Terminal 3 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport also remains open.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Don't miss the 93rd Academy Awards LIVE on ABC15 Arizona Sunday, April 25 at 5 p.m.