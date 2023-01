GLENDALE, AZ — Two new 'Salad and Go' locations will shake up more parts of the Valley this February!

The local restaurant chain is set to open a new storefront in San Tan Valley and another one in Glendale.

With the opening of these two new locations, Salad and Go will officially expand its Arizona footprint to 50 locations.

IF YOU GO

San Tan Valley location: 1754 W Hunt Hwy

Grand opening: Saturday, February 4