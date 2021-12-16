RUDOLPH POOL! Welcome to the Winter Wonderland Arizona holiday light show

PHOENIX — Welcome to Winter Wonderland Arizona! A mesmerizing, interactive holiday light show in Scottsdale. With 265,000 computerized lights, pyrotechnics, bubbles, and tons of snow — this is a must-see festive light tour in our state!

As you walk up to the home of Chris Birkett, several of your senses are immediately pulled into the story he has created on his lawn. You are greeted by a three-story castle, a projected twinkling show with holiday tunes, and cannons blasting snow and bubbles. Not to mention, there is a hot chocolate stand around the first corner of the next leg of Birkett's adventure.

See the Abominable Snowman pop out of the fog by the pool in the video above!

A line gathers at the right of his home, waiting to enter a dazzling mine that reminds you of the Indiana Jones ride. Once you pass a trio of Frozen characters, you will cross an impressive dangling chain bridge over an illuminated treasure trove.

One more corner and the winding mine drops you off in front of Birkett's pool, perfectly transformed into the Island of Misfit Toys! Look closely and you will see Rudolph, Yukon Cornelius, Hermey the Misfit Elf and a whole host of their friends. Speaking of friends, make sure you look to your right as the "Bumble" (Abominable Snowman) pops out from the fog right by your shoulder!

Your next turn drops you off in front of the hot chocolate stand (make sure you bring a few dollars if you would like a warm drink or cookies) and massive Santa Claus throne photo opp.

Head back outside to see a classic holiday train set whizzing around other illuminated figurines.

Returning to the front of the home, every ten minutes you will be treated to a new trumpet blast of snowfall from a snowman at the front of the driveway. Think of it as a fluffy soak zone minus the wet clothes. There is enough snow to sufficiently cover your hair and whomever you are standing around for fun photos!

This is Chris' extreme hobby and in the spirit of Christmas, the entire experience is free! There are a couple of donation boxes at the entrances and exits if you feel like leaving a thank you.

IF YOU GO:

8414 East Valley Vista Drive

Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Open every night 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. until January 2, 2022.

**Please park on Granite Reef Road as a courtesy to the neighbors!