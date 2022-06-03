Roosevelt Row to welcome ‘Ay, Chabela’ this summer

PHOENIX, AZ — Andrew and Nick Renteria, brothers, who run Chubasco Tacos out of Killer Whale Sex Club in Downtown Phoenix are getting ready to open a new restaurant this summer called Ay, Chabela.

The new concept coming to the Roosevelt Row art district will be operated by the Renteria brothers and by Sam Olguin.



FOOD & DRINKS

Ay, Chabela plans to have Mexican-inspired cuisine (specifically, seafood (mariscos) based) and it'll have a "heavy cocktail forward" concept that'll be agave based.

“The mariscos menu that we want to do… that’s definitely going to be the first thing we put out just to offer something different down here on Roosevelt Row,” said Andrew Renteria. “So agua chiles and ceviche…hopefully we can offer the fish taco and shrimp taco that we want to do…[but] the only reason we say that everything is kind of tentative is because of the space. It’s a very small kitchen so we’re still doing research and development in what we can manage putting out of this kitchen because we’re also planning to do the prep here for Chubasco [Tacos] as well.”

DAY OF THE DEAD

Although there are a lot of details to smooth out and confirm for the new restaurant, the Renterias disclosed that before “there’s heavy renovating," there will be a lot of interior decorating. The brothers told ABC15 that the inside of the building will be Día De Los Muertos themed, colorful yet low dimmed.

The main centerpiece of the restaurant will be an ofrenda, which is an altar used to pay homage to loved ones who have passed away.

Jose Luis Magana/AP The installation "An Ofrenda for Dolores del Rio" by artist Amalia Mesa-Bains is seeing during a press tour of the "Our America: The Latino Presence in America Art" exhibit, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2013, at the Smithsonian's American Art Museum in Washington. The museum is exhibiting works by 72 modern Latino artists, hoping to showcase talent that has long been considered isolated and alien. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

AY, CHABELA

According to Andrew Renteria, the name for the restaurant originated from an inner joke that involves a friend and his wife.

“My wife, her name is Isabel. So, whenever we would hangout, he’d say Ay, Chabela… and he would mention a song. I had never heard of that song before... until most recently when we’re thinking of a name for this,” said Renteria who added that the song by Antonio Aguilar sets “the vibe” for the actual restaurant.

