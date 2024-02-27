Watch Now
Romeo Santos reunites with Aventura for final tour; Valley date announced

Tickets for the May 9 event go on sale Friday
Romeo Santos
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Romeo Santos performs "Inventame" at the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year gala honoring Marco Antonio Solis at the Mandalay Bay Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Romeo Santos
Posted at 11:23 AM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 13:23:49-05

GLENDALE, AZ — Romeo Santos, the "King of Bachata", is reuniting with his group, Aventura, for one final tour.

Aventura announced it is joining forces for a U.S. tour called "Cerrando Ciclos."

This tour will mark the final time Romeo Santos joins Aventura on stage, according to a new release.

The show will make a stop at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Thursday, May 9.

"This year there is something I must accomplish and conclude. I want you to join me on a journey where I will be definitively closing cycles. Because it is not the same to remember beautiful times as it is to be a prisoner of the past. We cannot stagnate in the nostalgia of yesterday, but rather move forward, discover new horizons, and show other facets," shared the King of Bachata, Romeo Santos, through his social media channels.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1. Click here for more details.

