PHOENIX - The Phoenix Suns announced that Rock and Rock Hall of Famer and Valley native Alice Cooper will perform during halftime at its game against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Suns take on the Spurs, Wednesday, Feb. 7 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in downtown Phoenix. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. You can find ticket information, here.

He will perform two of his classic hits with CO-OP, a local band led by Cooper's son, Dash, near section 108, according to the news release.

Two autographed guitars will be auctioned at the game to benefit Suns Charities and Cooper's Solid Rock Foundation, which works to enrich teens through music.

The Suns are also holding a contest for two tickets to watch the game with Cooper in his suite.

The performance will be broadcast on Fox Sports Arizona.