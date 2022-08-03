‘Rice-A-Roni Trolley Tour’ to stop in Arizona, here’s what you need to know

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Rice-A-Roni Trolley Tour is making a stop in Arizona this weekend, August 5-7!

Guest can sample some of the brand’s “latest offerings,” including the new Rice-A-Roni Heat & Eat flavors as well as a new Heat & Eat from Pasta Roni. According to a brand representative, they’ll be handing out coupons at the pop-events too.

And of course, photo opportunities with the trolley will be available.

Rice-A-Roni

According to press release sent to ABC15, the brand will donate $10,000 along with Rice-A-Roni and Pasta Roni products to St. Mary’s Food Bank during the Arizona stop.

IF YOU GO

Saturday, August 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



AZ Boardwalk [9500 East Via de Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ 85256]

Sunday, August 7, from 9a.m. to 5 p.m.

