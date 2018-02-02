Restaurant closures: 9 eateries that closed around the Valley in December, January

PHOENIX - Each month we take a look at the restaurants that opened and, sadly, the ones that closed for one reason or another.

Scroll down to view a list of the restaurants that closed around the Valley in December and January. Have a restaurant tip? Send me an email at Josh.Frigerio@abc15.com.

Gringo Star Street Bar: Restaurateur Julian Wright said he sold the concept to the owners of Varsity Tavern, a restaurant and bar under construction in the former Hooters space on Mill Avenue. It is not yet known what the new owner's plan is.

Coup des Tartes: The French bistro shuttered its doors on January 31. Owner Ron Pacioni said the cost of having to relocate in 2014 coupled with the recent increases in the minimum wage were factors in his decision to close.

El Palacio Mexican Restaurant and Cantina: In an impassioned announcement, Chef Anthony Serrano closed his Chandler restaurant in January citing an increase in the minimum wage, national chains and popularity in fast-casual restaurants.

Stax Burger Bistro: In notes posted to its doors, and a recording on the business's voicemail, Stax Burger Bistro announced it was closed and that a new concept would open in the future. It is not known what the new concept will be.

Macayo's: The local Mexican restaurant chain closed two locations in January in Casa Grande and Tucson.

Corner Bakery Cafe: Franchisee Blue Mountain Cafes closed three of its stores in the Valley in December, citing the increase in the minimum wage and to focus on its cafes in other states.

Zen Culinary: The upscale Asian restaurant closed its doors and moved the concept to downtown Phoenix in December with the intent to re-brand as "Zen Thai Cafe."

Papago Brewing Co: The local brewery was forced to close its taproom in December as Papago Plaza is being redeveloped. In 2016, Huss Brewing acquired the Papago brand.

Casa Anejo (possibly temporary): Less than a year after opening, the Mexican restaurant has "closed for renovations," according to a Facebook post. It is not known the extent of the renovations or how long the closure is expected to last. Representatives were unable to release more information.