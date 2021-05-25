Rescue: Seven big cats rescued from Jeff Lowe's Tiger King Park transported to Arizona

VALENTINE, AZ — An exotic wildlife sanctuary and nature park in northern Arizona has taken in seven Big Cats that were rescued from Jeff Lowe's Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it seized 68 animals -- lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids, and a jaguar -- from Lowe's wildlife park, which he owns with his wife, Lauren, for alleged violations of the Endangered Species Act (ESA).

The Lowes gained notoriety from Netflix's Tiger King documentary, which shed light on the world of exotic animal rescues, but also the contentious rivalry between Joe Exotic (real name: Joseph Allen Maldonado) and Carole Baskin. Exotic is currently in federal prison serving a 22-year sentence in a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin, as well as ESA violations.

The DOJ said it has inspected the Lowes' animal park three times since mid-December 2020 and cited them for "failing to provide the animals with adequate or timely veterinary care, appropriate nutrition, and shelter that protects them from inclement weather and is of sufficient size to allow them to engage in normal behavior."

Seven of those animals are now apparently under the care of the Keepers of the Wild Wildlife Sanctuary and Nature Park in Valentine, Arizona, which is about 35 minutes northeast of Kingman, Arizona, or three-and-a-half hours from downtown Phoenix.

Danielle M. Nichols, a deputy spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice, confirmed in an email that some animals were transferred to the Arizona sanctuary. She had no further comment.

Arizona Game & Fish was not involved with the transfer, a spokesperson said. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declined to comment and deferred to the U.S. Department of Justice.

"We are so grateful to have the opportunity to care for these wonderful animals and to work with federal agencies and other accredited sanctuaries to help rescue and protect endangered animals," said Jonathan Kraft in a statement on the sanctuary's Facebook page. Kraft founded the animal sanctuary in 1995, according to his statement.

"Thank you to all the sanctuaries involved in this operation, for your professionalism, kindness, and cooperation. It took a skilled team of many people to make this happen," he said.

In its statement, Keepers of the Wild said the animals would "receive the utmost veterinary care, top-notch diets, daily enrichment opportunities, and large natural habitats to roam in while at the Arizona facility."

Keepers of the Wild is home to more than 130 animals that have been rescued or donated, according to its website, including Bengal Tigers, an African Lion, cougars, grizzly bears, wolves, coyotes, and other animals.

The park is open Wednesday - Monday and is closed on Tuesdays. Masks are required in the gift shop.