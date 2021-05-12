Regal Theatre will reopen its Gilbert movie theatre on Friday, May 14

GILBERT, AZ — Regal Theatre will reopen its movie theater in Gilbert -- its only location in the state -- on Friday, May 14, seven months after temporarily closing all of its theaters during the ongoing pandemic.

In October 2020, Cineworld, which owns Regal Theatre, announced it would close all 536 of its theaters in the United States and the United Kingdom because of a lack of movies being released to theaters at the time and that some of its larger markets, such as New York, keeping theaters closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some theatre locations have since reopened with others set to open on May 14 and May 21.

The opening of the Gilbert theatre coincides with the releases of Spiral , Wrath of Man, and Those Who Wish Me Dead, as well as the upcoming releases of A Quiet Place Part II.

Under Regal's "CinemaSafe" program, auditoriums will be reduced to 50% and groups will be separated by one or two seats. People are required to wear masks inside the theatre lobby, auditoriums, and restrooms.

Masks can be removed in the auditorium when actively eating or drinking. Concessions will be open.

You can visit https://www.regmovies.com for more information on their safety protocols.

AMC, Alamo Drafthouse, and Harkins have all reopened their movie theater locations. Flix Brewhouse in downtown Chandler remains closed and it is unclear at this time if will reopen (nationally, their theaters have also temporarily closed).

The West Wind Glendale 9 Drive-In in Glendale also remains open.