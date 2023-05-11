Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform this weekend at State Farm Stadium in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — The Red Hot Chili Peppers will be in the Valley as part of their 2023 Global Tour. The band’s Arizona stop is set for Sunday, May 14, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale!

According to Live Nation, the band's 23-date global trek kicks off March 29 at BC Place in Vancouver, followed by shows in Las Vegas, San Diego, Houston, Lisbon, Madrid, Vienna and more before wrapping up on July 23 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Great tickets are still available to see the @ChiliPeppers with special guests @thestrokes and @Thundercat on Sunday, May 14!



[📸: Darrole Palmer]

Joining the band on select dates will be The Strokes, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Mars Volta, St. Vincent, City and Colour, Thundercat and King Princess.

IF YOU GO



Their tour stop is Sunday, May 14; doors open at 5 p.m. and the concert starts at 6:30 p.m.



Special guests include The Strokes and Thundercat.

Venue: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Dr] in Glendale.



“Parking at the stadium is $25 per vehicle if purchased in advance at SeatGeek.com, or $30 per vehicle if purchased upon arrival into lots,” states Sate Farm Stadium on their website’s page for the concert.