Rancho Pinot in Scottsdale to close after 27 years

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — After 27 years, owner and chef Chrysa Robertson -- and 2020 James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef: Southwest -- recently announced that she will close her Scottsdale restaurant, Rancho Pinot, on May 15.

Robertson made the announcement in a heartfelt note on the restaurant's website over the weekend.

"I have been at this place called Rancho Pinot for 27 years, mostly with my head down, just working hard. I always assumed I would keep at it for many more years. But the pandemic had a way of forcing me to confront many of my assumptions," she wrote.

"I have put my "everything" into Rancho. It feels like second nature to me, so familiar. But the joy is starting to fade. Having the luxury of time to reflect this past year has been a real gift, and I took an honest look at my life."

Robertson wrote that she had a plan to relocate the restaurant when its lease expired in May, but ultimately wasn't sure if she "wanted to start over" in a new space.

The restaurant is located at Lincoln Village Shops between Lincoln and McDonald drives.

In an email on Tuesday, Robertson declined an interview request from ABC15 saying she's already working with a skeleton crew and that she's received hundreds of reservation requests since the news broke and does not want to create any disappointment for customers.

It wasn't immediately clear to ABC15 if all reservations for the next few weeks were booked. Reservation requests can be made via email, ranchopinot@hotmail.com, or phone, 480-367-8030.

Rancho Pinot describes itself as a local restaurant with a simple, seasonally-inspired menu in a "warm, comfortable setting."

According to the Arizona Republic, the newspaper's dining critic at the time reportedly gave Rancho Pinot a rave review -- five forks in food, service, and ambiance, an apparent first for the paper at the time.

It's also one of the spots where Arizona chef and restauranteur Chris Bianco reportedly worked early in his career.

"You have given so much to our community and industry," Bianco commented on the restaurant's Instagram account. "The thing I have always respected most about you, is your honesty and sincerity and to do things your way, We will eagerly await your encore whatever it is if makes you happy"

Robertson said she's going to take some immediate time off after the restaurant closes, but plans to continue cooking in some format.

"I know I will be back, cooking and welcoming you again, but in a different, perhaps more simple way," she wrote in her note.

She also thanked those who've supported her over the years.

"I was so very fortunate to survive this past year, due in large part to your generous support, encouragement and love. Many of you have been coming since we opened, and we consider you our family. Seeing your smiling faces always sparks joy in our hearts. We love taking care of you, feeding you, giving you a familiar, comfortable place to relax, like a second home."