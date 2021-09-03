Puttshack plans to bring high-tech mini golf to the Valley

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — For anyone who thought miniature golf courses needed an upgrade beyond classic windmills and streams, you're in luck as another company has announced its plans to bring some revamped courses to the Phoenix area.

Puttshack

Puttshack, a tech-savvy entertainment concept that boasts interactive miniature golf courses, in-house DJs, along with food and drinks, has plans to build a 25,000-square-foot, two-story venue at the Scottsdale Quarter, near Scottsdale Road and the Greenway Hayden Loop, in Scottsdale.

Expected to open in late 2022, the indoor venue plans to have four custom and competitive miniature golf courses with themed holes, such as one inspired by beer pong and another that features true or false pop-culture trivia questions.

Players also do not need to keep score with pencils or paper as they use special Trackaball technology that automatically keeps score throughout the game, according to a news release.

Puttshack

There will also be a bar for people to order drinks and a kitchen to whip up some snacks.

An online menu featured beer, wine, cocktails, sodas, and energy drinks, along with globally-inspired food menu, such as skewers, bao bread, and charcuterie board, as well as flatbreads, salads, sandwiches, and a trio of desserts.

The concept was founded in London in 2018 and expanded to the U.S. in April 2021 with their first location in Atlanta, Georgia. In addition to Scottsdale, others are planned in Chicago, Illinois, Miami, Florida, Boston, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee.

Doug Thompson/PopStroke

PopStroke, an entertainment company founded by pro Tiger Woods, also has plans to open two mini-golf venues at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale and at The Pavilions at Talking Stick, part of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, near Scottsdale.

Compared to other mini-golf courses, PopStroke's courses feature hazards that would traditionally be found on a regulation golf course, such as the fairway, rough, and sand traps. Those venues will also have a bar and restaurant.

These are two of a number of entertainment attractions that have either opened -- or are planning to open soon -- around the Valley, adding to a robust list of entertainment options here.

Bam Kazam, a new interactive twist on escape rooms where people play their way through themed rooms and levels, recently opened within the Talking Stick Entertainment District, near Loop 101 and Talking Stick Way.

Fat Cats, a multi-attraction venue with movie screens, bowling, glow-in-the-dark golf, and virtual reality, recently opened in Queen Creek, its first location in the Valley.

In Glendale, Crystal Lagoons Island Resort recently broke ground on its development, which will feature a 10-acre lagoon, hotels, restaurants, attractions and entertainment, and Mattel Adventure Park, which plans to have a Hot Wheels roller coaster and a Thomas & Friends theme park.

And surf parks, water parks, and multi-sport venues are in the works in various cities in the East Valley.