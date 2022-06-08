Pride Month 2022: where to celebrate in the Valley

PHOENIX — Looking for ways to celebrate Pride Month in Arizona?

Here’s our roundup of local shows, events and activities that are happening across the Valley this June.

Alyssa: Life, Love and Lashes tour

WHEN: June 9 at 8 p.m. (Doors open at 7 p.m.)

LOCATION: The Van Buren [401 W Van Buren St.]



This event is for all ages; kids that are 12 years and under must be accompanied by parent/legal guardian.

LOVE LETTERS



The Children’s Museum of Phoenix is celebrating Pride Month with their “Star Bar” located on the second floor where you can write a love letter to someone you care about.

LOCATION: 215 N. 7th Street.

Phoenix Pride Awards Reception

WHEN: Sunday, June 12, from 4 p.m.- 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Tempe Center for the Arts [700 W. Rio Salado Parkway]

COST: $20

“TIMELESS” at Charlie’s Phoenix



A two-night Celebration of Miss Gay America & Miss Gay AZ America.

WHEN: Thursday, June 23 [Showtime at 8:30p.m.]

Friday, June 24 [Showtime at 8:30p.m.]

LOCATION: Charlie’s Phoenix [727 W Camelback Rd.]

PRIDE NIGHT at Footprint Center

Basketball game: Phoenix Mercury vs. Atlanta Dream

WHEN: Friday, June 10, at 7 p.m.



They’ll be giving away pride flags.

It's about to be a celebration 🌈 We're hosting a Pride Party brought to you by @HornitosTequila!



Come hang out with Shey Peddy and Brianna Turner for the evening at Charlie's Phoenix this Wednesday, June 8th from 7-9PM. There will be autographs, prizes and more! pic.twitter.com/7wqtlBIiEU — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) June 7, 2022

TGIF: THANK GRANDÉ IT'S FRIDAY

WHEN: Every Friday, event is hosted by Espressa Grandé

LOCATION: The Rock [4129 N. Seventh Ave.]

PRIDE NIGHT 2022 at Chase Field

Baseball game: Diamondbacks vs. the Detroit Tigers

WHEN: June 25, Saturday, at 7:10 p.m.



According to a press release, the first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive a D-backs Pride Tee.

THE MORE YOU KNOW

Pride Month is celebrated annually in June because it commemorates the 1969 riots near the Stonewall Inn bar in New York City.

Ever asked yourself what each color in the pride flag represents? Well according to the city of Scottsdale, here’s the meaning:

