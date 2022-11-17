Watch Now
Pollack Tempe Cinemas hosting free holiday movie night

Seating is limited, so get there early!
Pollack Tempe Cinemas is hosting free movies on Thursday.
Posted at 10:37 AM, Nov 17, 2022
TEMPE, AZ — Pollack Tempe Cinemas' free holiday movie night is back and better than ever.

After a two-year pandemic hiatus and almost $2 million in renovations, the movie theater will open its doors Thursday, November 17 to show holiday classics for free.

Pollack Tempe Cinemas will offer Elf, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, The Polar Express, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The movies will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The event will also feature carolers and a holiday light display outside with a half-million lights.

Seating is limited, and guests are encouraged to arrive early, as the movies will be offered on a first come,-first-serve basis.

For a list of showtimes or to get more information about Pollack’s Holiday activities, visit their website.

