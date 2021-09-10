Pollack Cinemas in Tempe is planning to reopen, but is undergoing some upgrades first

TEMPE, AZ — It appears that the movies will soon return to Pollack Cinemas in Tempe, but not until some upgrades are completed first.

The discount movie theater closed on March 17, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and has remained closed since then, leading some to worry that the theater may not reopen at all.

Good news, on Wednesday the theater posted an update on Facebook that said it was conducting an "amazing remodel" and would be announcing its opening date "in the coming weeks."

"Pollack Cinemas is undergoing an amazing remodel," the theater wrote. "Everything from upgraded seats, an incredible snacking experience with a new concession area, and high tech arcade/memorabilia area."

Progress photos would also be posted on the Facebook page, the post said.

The movie theater is a community staple in the area known for showing second-run movies, essentially the blockbusters a few weeks after they've been released at the major theaters, like AMC, Harkins, Cinemark, and Regal.

Instead of $8-$11 movie tickets, admission at Pollack Cinemas typically runs $3.50, according to its website.

It is owned by Michael Pollack, a commercial real estate investor that owns several shopping centers in Arizona, California, and Nevada.