Podcaster Father Mike Schmitz speaking at Downtown Phoenix Sheraton Thursday

Tickets still available for Witnesses to Hope Celebration and Fundraiser
Sheraton Phoenix Downtown
Posted at 10:14 AM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 13:14:21-04

PHOENIX — A popular podcaster is speaking at an event in downtown Phoenix Thursday night as part of a fundraiser for a Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix outreach program.

The John Paul II Center for Theology of the Body, a privately funded pastoral outreach, is hosting its annual Witnesses to Hope Celebration and Fundraiser on March 21.

The event at Sheraton Downtown Phoenix will feature Father Mike Schmitz, who hosts a well-known 'The Bible in a Year' podcast.

"This in-person event promises to be an unforgettable experience filled with inspiration, laughter, and a renewed sense of hope," according to the event website.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are still available and start at $50.

