Planters NUTmobile to visit Valley Bashas' grocery stores this week, Jan. 11-14

PHOENIX - The Planters NUTmobile will make its first visit of the year to the Valley this week.

The 26-foot peanut-shaped vehicle is scheduled to visit four Bashas' grocery stores between Jan. 11-14, 2018. It will be at each location from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., according to "Peanutter" Maggie Baruffi.

People will be able to take pictures with Mr. Peanut, the brand's mascot, and the NUTmobile, play a trivia game, and get a sample, she said.

Phoenix schedule:

Thursday, Jan. 11: 5310 S Superstition Mountain Dr, Gold Canyon, AZ 85218

Friday, Jan. 12: 2864 N. Power Road, Mesa AZ 85215

Saturday, Jan. 13: 1920 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85224

Sunday, Jan. 14: 4855 Warner Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85044

The NUTmobile's last visits to the Valley were in July and October 2017.