Pita Jungle offering $3 Hummus Trio to 'third wheels' on Valentine's Day

Josh Frigerio
7:00 AM, Feb 14, 2018
entertainment | events
Handout/Pita Jungle

PHOENIX - Pita Jungle is running a promotion for "third wheels" and "lonely hearts" on Valentine's Day.

The Scottsdale-based Mediterranean restaurant chain is offering its Hummus Trio plate -- original, roasted pepper, and cilantro-jalapeno -- for $3 at select locations all day. Normally, the appetizer costs $7.29.

There are, however, some restrictions: you have to eat at the restaurant and have at least three people at the table -- hence the "third wheel" hook. It is not available for take-out orders.

Pita Jungle has twenty restaurants in Arizona. 

