Pi Day deals - Wednesday is March 14.

It's also the date of "Pi," you know, the mathematical constant, 3.14.

Year after year, restaurants celebrate "Pi" Day with promotions just for you. We've sorted through the best of the best that you can take advantage of.

AZ FOOD CRAFTERS: Stop in their Chandler store and get a hand pie for $3.14. More information.

FIRED PIE: You can get a personal pizza for $3.14 after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 14 with the purchase of a drink. The deal is only available at the restaurant. It is not available for delivery apps.

BLAZE PIZZA: The fast-casual pizza chain will also have personal create-your-own pizzas for $3.14 on "Pi" Day. The deal is only available in store. You can choose gluten-free crust for no additional charge.

BJ'S RESTAURANT AND BREWHOUSE: Dine-in and get a mini one-topping pizza for $3.14. More information.

HUNGRY HOWIE'S: You can get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14 on "Pi" Day when you purchase Howie Bread. View coupon.

CICIS: Buy one adult buffet, get a second adult buffet for $3.14 on "Pi" Day. View coupon.

SAUCE PIZZA AND WINE: Spend $7 and get a cheese pizza for $3.14.

VILLAGE INN: The breakfast restaurant will have $2 off whole pies on March 13 and 14. More information. It excludes cheesecake and carrot cake.

WHOLE FOODS: You can save $3.14 on Whole Foods' large bakery pies. More information.

BOSTON MARKET: Buy one pot pie and a drink, and get a second pot pie for free. View coupon.

DOMINOS: While it's not necessary for "Pi" Day, Dominos is offering a BOGO on its pizza pies during the week of "Pi" Day. When you buy one pizza at regular price, you can get a second pizza for free, March 12-18. View coupon.