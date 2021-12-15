Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

North Phoenix Lights: 18639 N. 1st Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85027, Carl Jimenez has been decorating his home in North Phoenix for years. He decorates for the Fourth of July, Halloween, and Christmas. His Christmas show features thousands of lights and dozens of lighted figures that have been synced to holiday music. The show runs nightly from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Donations are accepted to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. northphoenixlights.neocities.org Josh Frigerio, ABC15 Arizona

North Phoenix Lights: 18639 N. 1st Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85027, Carl Jimenez has been decorating his home in North Phoenix for years. He decorates for the Fourth of July, Halloween, and Christmas. His Christmas show features thousands of lights and dozens of lighted figures that have been synced to holiday music. The show runs nightly from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Donations are accepted to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. northphoenixlights.neocities.org Josh Frigerio, ABC15

North Phoenix Lights: 18639 N. 1st Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85027, Carl Jimenez has been decorating his home in North Phoenix for years. He decorates for the Fourth of July, Halloween, and Christmas. His Christmas show features thousands of lights and dozens of lighted figures that have been synced to holiday music. The show runs nightly from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Donations are accepted to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. northphoenixlights.neocities.org Josh Frigerio, ABC15

North Phoenix Lights: 18639 N. 1st Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85027, Carl Jimenez has been decorating his home in North Phoenix for years. He decorates for the Fourth of July, Halloween, and Christmas. His Christmas show features thousands of lights and dozens of lighted figures that have been synced to holiday music. The show runs nightly from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Donations are accepted to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. northphoenixlights.neocities.org Josh Frigerio, ABC15

Palm Street House: 3635 E Palm St. Mesa, AZ 85215This home easily has hundreds, if not thousands, of lights and lighted sculptures across its yard. There are animated lights in the trees, large lighted "Noel" and "Joy" signs, Rudolph, the Abominable Snowman, among other decorations. You can also tune your radio to a local FM channel to listen to Christmas music. Other homes in the neighborhood are also decorated with lights. Josh Frigerio, ABC15

Palm Street House: 3635 E Palm St. Mesa, AZ 85215This home easily has hundreds, if not thousands, of lights and lighted sculptures across its yard. There are animated lights in the trees, large lighted "Noel" and "Joy" signs, Rudolph, the Abominable Snowman, among other decorations. You can also tune your radio to a local FM channel to listen to Christmas music. Other homes in the neighborhood are also decorated with lights. Josh Frigerio, ABC15

Palm Street House: 3635 E Palm St. Mesa, AZ 85215This home easily has hundreds, if not thousands, of lights and lighted sculptures across its yard. There are animated lights in the trees, large lighted "Noel" and "Joy" signs, Rudolph, the Abominable Snowman, among other decorations. You can also tune your radio to a local FM channel to listen to Christmas music. Other homes in the neighborhood are also decorated with lights. Josh Frigerio, ABC15

Palm Street House: 3635 E Palm St. Mesa, AZ 85215This home easily has hundreds, if not thousands, of lights and lighted sculptures across its yard. There are animated lights in the trees, large lighted "Noel" and "Joy" signs, Rudolph, the Abominable Snowman, among other decorations. You can also tune your radio to a local FM channel to listen to Christmas music. Other homes in the neighborhood are also decorated with lights. Josh Frigerio, ABC15

Bulinski Family Home: 1961 East Clubhouse Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048Jeff Bulinski estimates that he has nearly 70,000 twinkling lights on his home. His makes all of his falling icicle lights by hand, he said. His display featured three hand-crafted trees, a long lighted tunnel, two more lighted trees, a couple of stars on the roof, and a pair of reindeer. Josh Frigerio, ABC15 Arizona

Bulinski Family Home: 1961 East Clubhouse Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048Jeff Bulinski estimates that he has nearly 70,000 twinkling lights on his home. His makes all of his falling icicle lights by hand, he said. His display featured three hand-crafted trees, a long lighted tunnel, two more lighted trees, a couple of stars on the roof, and a pair of reindeer. Josh Frigerio, ABC15 Arizona

Bulinski Family Home: 1961 East Clubhouse Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048Jeff Bulinski estimates that he has nearly 70,000 twinkling lights on his home. His makes all of his falling icicle lights by hand, he said. His display featured three hand-crafted trees, a long lighted tunnel, two more lighted trees, a couple of stars on the roof, and a pair of reindeer. Josh Frigerio, ABC15 Arizona

Sepanek House: 4415 E. Calle Tuberia, Phoenix AZ 85018Lee "Christmas Lee" Sepanek is an icon in the Valley when it comes to decorating his house for Christmas. You'll likely notice the flying reindeer and Santa's sleigh hovering 75 feet in the air. Or the trees decorated in lights. Or the inflatables on the roof. Needing to warm up? You can grab a cup of hot cocoa from Santa's Workshop. ABC15

Sepanek House: 4415 E. Calle Tuberia, Phoenix AZ 85018Lee "Christmas Lee" Sepanek is an icon in the Valley when it comes to decorating his house for Christmas. You'll likely notice the flying reindeer and Santa's sleigh hovering 75 feet in the air. Or the trees decorated in lights. Or the inflatables on the roof. Needing to warm up? You can grab a cup of hot cocoa from Santa's Workshop. ABC15

Tasker House: 8211 S. 63rd Avenue, Laveen AZ 85339Patti and Mel Tasker are considered legends in their Laveen neighborhood where they have built an elaborate drive-thru Christmas show over the years. They were event featured on ABC's "Great Christmas Light Fight" in 2021. In addition to the lights, they have many characters throughout the display, including Frosty the Snowman. ABC15

Tasker House: 8211 S. 63rd Avenue, Laveen AZ 85339Patti and Mel Tasker are considered legends in their Laveen neighborhood where they have built an elaborate drive-thru Christmas show over the years. They were event featured on ABC's "Great Christmas Light Fight" in 2021. In addition to the lights, they have many characters throughout the display, including Frosty the Snowman. ABC15

Tasker House: 8211 S. 63rd Avenue, Laveen AZ 85339Patti and Mel Tasker are considered legends in their Laveen neighborhood where they have built an elaborate drive-thru Christmas show over the years. They were event featured on ABC's "Great Christmas Light Fight" in 2021. In addition to the lights, they have many characters throughout the display, including Frosty the Snowman. ABC15

Scary Christmas House: 4431 W. Escuda Drive, Glendale AZ 85308Halloween or Christmas? You get both at the Scary Christmas House in Glendale. Themed after Tim Burton's "A Nightmare Before Christmas," this display features several characters from the movie, including Oogie Boogie, Jack Skellington, and the nightmare wreath. Scary Christmas House/Facebook

A Winter's Dream San Tan Valley: 37868 N. Bonnie Lane, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140This home Christmas display has thousands of lights that are synced to holiday music, as well as special effects and pyrotechnics (that means fire!). On certain nights throughout the month, they have characters visiting and falling snow. A Winter's Dream/submitted photo

Cox Family Lights: 8607 E. Via Del Palacio, Scottsdale AZ 85258Brolin Cox, now 17, has decorated his house in Christmas lights for years now. His display features 40,000 lights synced to 15 holiday songs. It also has a 20-foot tree and an 18-foot ice house. Donations are accepted to benefit nonprofit in the Valley. Brolin Cox/Cox Family Lights

Rodriguez Family: 7252 E Natal Ave. Mesa, AZ 85209This home display has some 45 inflatables on the house and throughout the yard, including polar bears, squirrels, snowmen, Mickey Mouse, and nearly 10 Minions. Rodriguez Family/submitted photo

Nelson Family: 23467 S. 223rd Court, Queen Creek AZ 85142The Nelson Family lights features dancing lights, projections, animations, and music, as well as candy canes for the kids. Nelson Family/submitted photo

Bauler Family Lights: 13626 W Hearn Rd., Surprise, AZ 85379Stop by the Bauler Family Lights in Surprise, Arizona to see their animated light display. This year's show has nearly 3,000 pixels that are synced to various music, including the "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" and "All I Really Want For Christmas." Facebook page Bauler Family Lights/Facebook

Lights on Taunus Circle: 5952 E. Taunus Circle, Mesa AZ 85215Matt Erickson told ABC15 that he began decorating his house for his son, who has autism. He said neighbors have also decorated their houses to give their cul-de-sac a festive feel. His display features inflatables, projections and colorful lights. Erickson Family/submitted photo

Gingerbread Gathering: 20747 W. Alsap Road, Buckeye AZ 85396This homeowner told ABC15 that she has about 10,000 lights and more than a dozen lighted figurines at her home. Look close and you'll see The Grinch attempting to take off some of the lights. The owner said she loves the look of classic lights. Gingerbread Gathering/submitted photo

Loop of Lights: Near 38454 N. Carolina Avenue, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140 (Ellsworth Elementary School)Several houses within the Pecan Creek South neighborhood typically decorate their homes during the holiday, known collectively as the "Loop of Lights." We're told homes are decorated along Carolina Avenue, and some other streets in the neighborhood. One featured five tree-shaped air fresheners. Another features some of the Whos from Whoville and The Grinch. Meredith Brennan/Loop of Lights/submitted photos

Loop of Lights: Near 38454 N. Carolina Avenue, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140 (Ellsworth Elementary School)Several houses within the Pecan Creek South neighborhood typically decorate their homes during the holiday, known collectively as the "Loop of Lights." We're told homes are decorated along Carolina Avenue, and some other streets in the neighborhood. One featured five tree-shaped air fresheners. Another features some of the Whos from Whoville and The Grinch. Meredith Brennan/Loop of Lights/submitted photos

Loop of Lights: Near 38454 N. Carolina Avenue, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140 (Ellsworth Elementary School)Several houses within the Pecan Creek South neighborhood typically decorate their homes during the holiday, known collectively as the "Loop of Lights." We're told homes are decorated along Carolina Avenue, and some other streets in the neighborhood. One featured five tree-shaped air fresheners. Another features some of the Whos from Whoville and The Grinch. Meredith Brennan/Loop of Lights/submitted photos

Santa Rita Ranch Lights: 10458 E Osage Ave, Mesa, AZ 85212David Rowley said more than 21 homes in his neighborhood have decorated their homes with lights, even connecting the houses literally with a string of lights. He sent us this still photo from drone video he captured recently. He said he decorates three of the houses — all have static, traditional lights. He also added an inflatable Christmas tree, snowman, and Santa. David Rowley/Santa Rita Ranch Lights/submitted photo

Little Mermaid House: 2483 S 161st Dr. Goodyear, AZ 85338Fans of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" will love this house. Antonio Silvas has themed this year's Christmas display after the Disney animated movie. It features blue lights and characters from the movie, including Ariel, King Tritan, Flounder, and Sebastian. Silvas said he decorates his home with a new theme each year. He said he did Frozen in 2019 and Frozen 2 in 2020. Antonio Silvas/submitted



Miracle on 34th Lane: 22415 N. 34th Lane Phoenix, AZ 85027James MacGregor's Christmas display is really located on 34th Lane in Phoenix. He began in 2014 and added more and more lights over the years. To date, his display has 40,000 lights, a 20-foot tree, a nativity scene, a mini carousel, Ferris wheel, and more than a dozen characters. He also has some animation and music. Miracle on 34th Lane/submitted photo

Charlie Brown House: 41 E. Interlacken Dr., Phoenix, AZ 85022Fall in love with the nostalgia of Charlie Brown and his friends at this home within the Moon Valley neighborhood. It features more than a dozen cutouts of the Peanuts gang — Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Peppermint Patty, Sally Brown, and Snoopy. Charlie Brown House/submitted photo

Litchfield Park Holiday Lights: 4638 N Village Pkwy, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340A coordinated home light show to seven holiday songs. Litchfield Park Holiday Lights/submitted photo

Prev 1 / Ad Next