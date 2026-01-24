PHOTOS: Second-to-last day of Barrett-Jackson Auction in the Valley
Saturday brought even more collectible cars as two were auctioned off to charity, take a look at some of the most expensive cars ahead of the last day of the Barrett-Jackson auction in the Valley.
1955 MERCEDES-BENZ 300SL GULLWING COUPESold For: $2,530,000.00Photo by: Barrett-Jackson Auctions 1961 MERCEDES-BENZ 300SL ROADSTERSold For: $1,870,000.00Photo by: Barrett-Jackson Auctions 2019 MCLAREN SENNASold For: $1,870,000.00Photo by: Barrett-Jackson Auctions 2011 FERRARI 599 GTOSold For: $1,622,500.00Photo by: Barrett-Jackson Auctions 2021 MCLAREN ELVASold For: $1,512,500.00Photo by: Barrett-Jackson Auctions 2022 FORD GT '64 HERITAGE EDITIONSold For: $1,237,500.00Photo by: Barrett-Jackson Auctions 1966 LINCOLN CONTINENTAL CUSTOM CONVERTIBLESold For: $1,100,000.00Photo by: Barrett-Jackson Auctions 2023 PORSCHE BRABUS 900 ROCKET RSold For: $1,100,000.00Photo by: Barrett-Jackson Auctions 1963 CHEVROLET CORVETTE 327/360 Z06 "BIG TANK" SPLIT-WINDOW COUPESold For: $1,100,000.00Photo by: Barrett-Jackson Auctions 2022 FORD GT Sold For: $1,100,000.00Photo by: Barrett-Jackson Auctions 2026 FORD MUSTANG DARK HORSE SC TRACK PACK VIN 001Sold For: $2,600,000.00, CHARITYPhoto by: Barrett-Jackson Auctions ONE-OF-ONE 2026 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STARS & STEEL LIMITED EDITION ZR1XSold For: $1,250,000.00, CHARITYPhoto by: Barrett-Jackson Auctions