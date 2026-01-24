Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
EntertainmentThings To Do

PHOTOS: Second-to-last day of Barrett-Jackson Auction in the Valley

Saturday brought even more collectible cars as two were auctioned off to charity, take a look at some of the most expensive cars ahead of the last day of the Barrett-Jackson auction in the Valley.

Lot 1377.JPG 1955 MERCEDES-BENZ 300SL GULLWING COUPESold For: $2,530,000.00Photo by: Barrett-Jackson Auctions Lot 1378.JPG 1961 MERCEDES-BENZ 300SL ROADSTERSold For: $1,870,000.00Photo by: Barrett-Jackson Auctions Lot 1366.jpg 2019 MCLAREN SENNASold For: $1,870,000.00Photo by: Barrett-Jackson Auctions Lot 1381.JPG 2011 FERRARI 599 GTOSold For: $1,622,500.00Photo by: Barrett-Jackson Auctions Lot 1378.1.JPG 2021 MCLAREN ELVASold For: $1,512,500.00Photo by: Barrett-Jackson Auctions Lot 1382.JPG 2022 FORD GT '64 HERITAGE EDITIONSold For: $1,237,500.00Photo by: Barrett-Jackson Auctions Lot 1426.JPG 1966 LINCOLN CONTINENTAL CUSTOM CONVERTIBLESold For: $1,100,000.00Photo by: Barrett-Jackson Auctions Lot 1383.JPG 2023 PORSCHE BRABUS 900 ROCKET RSold For: $1,100,000.00Photo by: Barrett-Jackson Auctions Lot 1379.JPG 1963 CHEVROLET CORVETTE 327/360 Z06 "BIG TANK" SPLIT-WINDOW COUPESold For: $1,100,000.00Photo by: Barrett-Jackson Auctions Lot 1365 a.jpg 2022 FORD GT Sold For: $1,100,000.00Photo by: Barrett-Jackson Auctions Lot 3007_2.JPG 2026 FORD MUSTANG DARK HORSE SC TRACK PACK VIN 001Sold For: $2,600,000.00, CHARITYPhoto by: Barrett-Jackson Auctions Lot 3008.jpg ONE-OF-ONE 2026 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STARS & STEEL LIMITED EDITION ZR1XSold For: $1,250,000.00, CHARITYPhoto by: Barrett-Jackson Auctions

PHOTOS: Second-to-last day of Barrett-Jackson Auction in the Valley

close-gallery
  • Lot 1377.JPG
  • Lot 1378.JPG
  • Lot 1366.jpg
  • Lot 1381.JPG
  • Lot 1378.1.JPG
  • Lot 1382.JPG
  • Lot 1426.JPG
  • Lot 1383.JPG
  • Lot 1379.JPG
  • Lot 1365 a.jpg
  • Lot 3007_2.JPG
  • Lot 3008.jpg

Share

1955 MERCEDES-BENZ 300SL GULLWING COUPESold For: $2,530,000.00Barrett-Jackson Auctions
1961 MERCEDES-BENZ 300SL ROADSTERSold For: $1,870,000.00Barrett-Jackson Auctions
2019 MCLAREN SENNASold For: $1,870,000.00Barrett-Jackson Auctions
2011 FERRARI 599 GTOSold For: $1,622,500.00Barrett-Jackson Auctions
2021 MCLAREN ELVASold For: $1,512,500.00Barrett-Jackson Auctions
2022 FORD GT '64 HERITAGE EDITIONSold For: $1,237,500.00Barrett-Jackson Auctions
1966 LINCOLN CONTINENTAL CUSTOM CONVERTIBLESold For: $1,100,000.00Barrett-Jackson Auctions
2023 PORSCHE BRABUS 900 ROCKET RSold For: $1,100,000.00Barrett-Jackson Auctions
1963 CHEVROLET CORVETTE 327/360 Z06 "BIG TANK" SPLIT-WINDOW COUPESold For: $1,100,000.00Barrett-Jackson Auctions
2022 FORD GT Sold For: $1,100,000.00Barrett-Jackson Auctions
2026 FORD MUSTANG DARK HORSE SC TRACK PACK VIN 001Sold For: $2,600,000.00, CHARITYBarrett-Jackson Auctions
ONE-OF-ONE 2026 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STARS & STEEL LIMITED EDITION ZR1XSold For: $1,250,000.00, CHARITYBarrett-Jackson Auctions
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next