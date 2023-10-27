PHOTOS: D-backs vs. Rangers in Texas for Game 1 of the 2023 World Series
Live and see the "chaos" of the D-backs in the World Series
The D-backs are bringing back the World Series to Phoenix! The first two games are in Texas and D-backs will host games, 3 and 4; if needed, game 5 will be played in Phoenix too.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Tommy Pham rounds the bases after a home run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)Photo by: Brynn Anderson/AP Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll (7) scores as Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim reaches to tag him during the third inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)Photo by: Julio Cortez/AP Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia celebrates after hitting an RBI single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)Photo by: Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen throws against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)Photo by: Brynn Anderson/AP Former Preisdent George W. Bush throws out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 of the baseball World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)Photo by: Julio Cortez/AP The Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks line up for the national anthem before Game 1 of the baseball World Series Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)Photo by: Tony Gutierrez/AP