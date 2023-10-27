Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Arizona Diamondbacks' Tommy Pham rounds the bases after a home run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Brynn Anderson/AP

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll (7) scores as Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim reaches to tag him during the third inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Julio Cortez/AP

Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia celebrates after hitting an RBI single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen throws against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Brynn Anderson/AP

Former Preisdent George W. Bush throws out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 of the baseball World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Julio Cortez/AP

The Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks line up for the national anthem before Game 1 of the baseball World Series Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Tony Gutierrez/AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next