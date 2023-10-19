Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Phillies and D-backs fans outside Chase Field at Guy Fieri’s DTPHX Kitchen + Bar an hour before the NLCS game. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Fans in line to enter Chase Field- game time 2:07 p.m. on Thursday, October 19. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

The first 40,000 fans received a D-backs Rally Towel. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Father and daughter, Natalie & Eddie Ortiz, at the Team Shop inside Chase Field. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Fans check out D-backs t-shirts on game day at the Team Shop. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Chase Field staff embracing the “Piña Power” of the player #12, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

D-backs fans ready for the game! ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Inside Chase Field for game 3 of the NLCS. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Fan with catcher Gabriel Moreno’s jersey stand for the national anthem. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Phillies fan sporting a Bryce Harper jersey. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Philadelphia fan yells “red October.”

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

“Piña Power” is a hit with the little ones! ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Not all D-backs jerseys have players’ names; D. Baxter the Bobcat is also popular with the fans! ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Fans cheering the D-backs during the first pitch. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

D-backs fans clap as the starting lineup for the game is being announced. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

A Phillies fan on his feet during the first inning of game three of the NLCS. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Phillies fan poses for a picture in the crowd. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

D-backs and Philly fans sit together to watch the game. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

With Phillies and D-backs gear, Belle told ABC15 that she “can’t lose” tonight.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Prev 1 / Ad Next