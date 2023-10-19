PHOTOS: D-BACKS BEAT THE PHILLIES IN GAME 3 OF THE NLCS
A look at Chase Field’s atmosphere during the postseason
The “chaos continues” in the Valley as the D-backs face the Phillies for game 3 of the NLCS. Here’s a look inside Chase Field during the postseason.
Phillies and D-backs fans outside Chase Field at Guy Fieri’s DTPHX Kitchen + Bar an hour before the NLCS game.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Fans in line to enter Chase Field- game time 2:07 p.m. on Thursday, October 19.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The first 40,000 fans received a D-backs Rally Towel.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Father and daughter, Natalie & Eddie Ortiz, at the Team Shop inside Chase Field.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Fans check out D-backs t-shirts on game day at the Team Shop.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Chase Field staff embracing the “Piña Power” of the player #12, Lourdes Gurriel Jr.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez D-backs fans ready for the game!Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Inside Chase Field for game 3 of the NLCS.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Fan with catcher Gabriel Moreno’s jersey stand for the national anthem.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Phillies fan sporting a Bryce Harper jersey.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Philadelphia fan yells “red October.”
Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez “Piña Power” is a hit with the little ones!Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Not all D-backs jerseys have players’ names; D. Baxter the Bobcat is also popular with the fans!Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Fans cheering the D-backs during the first pitch.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez D-backs fans clap as the starting lineup for the game is being announced.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez A Phillies fan on his feet during the first inning of game three of the NLCS.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Phillies fan poses for a picture in the crowd.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez D-backs and Philly fans sit together to watch the game.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez With Phillies and D-backs gear, Belle told ABC15 that she “can’t lose” tonight.
