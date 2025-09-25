Share Facebook

Let's look inside Tovrea Castle at Carraro Heights. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

“The castle was completed in 2010 and opened for tours in 2012. In 2015, two of our oldest buildings were taken out by the monsoon and by a microburst. Since that time, we've been raising money to be able to put up the Carraro Cottage and the Caretakers’ House. They've been completely recreated. The buildings themselves were totally destroyed. So we have our two oldest buildings that actually predated the castle, now available to be seen from the tour. We're not going inside the buildings, but you do get a chance to look at what they looked like back then,” explained Tamera Zivic, President of the Tovrea Carraro Society, to ABC15.



[ Image of Carraro Cottage] ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

If one wonders about the significance of recreating the two outbuildings, Zivic explains why it mattered. “They're the two oldest buildings, and they actually represent both the homesteaders, the Warners who lived in the Caretakers’ House, originally, where the castle stands now, and the Carraro Cottage, where the builder who owned the 277 acres and his dream of the castle, where he and his son lived during the building of the castle. So it really takes us back in time all the way to 1907,” said Zivic.



[Image of the Caretakers’ House] ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Inside the Tovrea Castle. Picture taken in the entryway of the main entrance of the main floor. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

On the far right is a chair and ottoman from Della Tovrea Stuart’s estate, now owned by the City of Phoenix, which have been refinished and reupholstered, according to signage inside the castle. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

A closer look at the radio and TV in the sitting area. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Della Gillespie Tovrea Stuart ordered a distinguished J. & C. Fischer baby grand piano from New York in the 1930s, according to signage inside the castle. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Fireplace area on the main floor. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

A detailed view of the fireplace centerpiece. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

A view from the main level where guests can access the back area or kitchen. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

A bright blue sink stands out as the most prominent appliance in this area. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

According to signage in the castle, the century-old cabinets remain in good condition, likely due to minimal use. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Sitting and viewing area in the back of the main floor of the castle. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Another section of the main level of Tovrea Castle, where guests can learn about the building's history. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

A view from the second-floor tower overlooking the recreated Carraro Cottage. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Inside the Tovrea Castle basement. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

The basement of Tovrea Castle showcases a pulled or exposed plaster ceiling. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Featured in the basement: Ram's head cornice, once above the castle entry and damaged, was reproduced and installed in the basement, as noted by signage. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

According to signage in the castle, this ventilation shaft, running from the basement to the west hillside and opening outside, was part of an original passive system with open stairways and operable cupola windows. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Alessio Carraro installed a bank safe door in the subfloor to form a secure vault. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Dura Tovrea inherited a carved mahogany chair with serpent motifs from her father, which was later gifted to James and donated to the Tovrea Carraro Society. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

How to tour the castle: The tours are booked via their lottery system due to "an overwhelming demand" to see the Valley landmark. The next chance to get tickets for the spring 2026 tours will be from October 1–15, 2025. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

