PHOTOS: An inside look at Tovrea Castle at Carraro Heights in Phoenix
A rare look inside the iconic cake-shaped castle near the Loop 202 and Van Buren Street
We're showing you its recent renovations and giving you an inside look at the iconic, cake-shaped castle near Loop 202 and Van Buren Street.
Let's look inside Tovrea Castle at Carraro Heights. Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez “The castle was completed in 2010 and opened for tours in 2012. In 2015, two of our oldest buildings were taken out by the monsoon and by a microburst. Since that time, we've been raising money to be able to put up the Carraro Cottage and the Caretakers’ House. They've been completely recreated. The buildings themselves were totally destroyed. So we have our two oldest buildings that actually predated the castle, now available to be seen from the tour. We're not going inside the buildings, but you do get a chance to look at what they looked like back then,” explained Tamera Zivic, President of the Tovrea Carraro Society, to ABC15.
[ Image of Carraro Cottage] Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez If one wonders about the significance of recreating the two outbuildings, Zivic explains why it mattered. “They're the two oldest buildings, and they actually represent both the homesteaders, the Warners who lived in the Caretakers’ House, originally, where the castle stands now, and the Carraro Cottage, where the builder who owned the 277 acres and his dream of the castle, where he and his son lived during the building of the castle. So it really takes us back in time all the way to 1907,” said Zivic.
[Image of the Caretakers’ House] Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Inside the Tovrea Castle. Picture taken in the entryway of the main entrance of the main floor.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez On the far right is a chair and ottoman from Della Tovrea Stuart’s estate, now owned by the City of Phoenix, which have been refinished and reupholstered, according to signage inside the castle.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez A closer look at the radio and TV in the sitting area.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Della Gillespie Tovrea Stuart ordered a distinguished J. & C. Fischer baby grand piano from New York in the 1930s, according to signage inside the castle.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Fireplace area on the main floor.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez A detailed view of the fireplace centerpiece.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez A view from the main level where guests can access the back area or kitchen.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez A bright blue sink stands out as the most prominent appliance in this area.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez According to signage in the castle, the century-old cabinets remain in good condition, likely due to minimal use.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Sitting and viewing area in the back of the main floor of the castle.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Another section of the main level of Tovrea Castle, where guests can learn about the building's history.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez A view from the second-floor tower overlooking the recreated Carraro Cottage.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Inside the Tovrea Castle basement.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The basement of Tovrea Castle showcases a pulled or exposed plaster ceiling.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Featured in the basement: Ram's head cornice, once above the castle entry and damaged, was reproduced and installed in the basement, as noted by signage.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez According to signage in the castle, this ventilation shaft, running from the basement to the west hillside and opening outside, was part of an original passive system with open stairways and operable cupola windows.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Alessio Carraro installed a bank safe door in the subfloor to form a secure vault.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Dura Tovrea inherited a carved mahogany chair with serpent motifs from her father, which was later gifted to James and donated to the Tovrea Carraro Society.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez How to tour the castle: The tours are booked via their lottery system due to "an overwhelming demand" to see the Valley landmark. The next chance to get tickets for the spring 2026 tours will be from October 1–15, 2025.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez
