Phoestivus returns to downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — The 12th annual Phoestivus event will take place Wednesday and Thursday in downtown Phoenix.

The winter-themed farmers market was held online last year due to COVID-19 but will reopen starting at 5 p.m. on Dec. 15.

According to officials, more than 170 vendors will be set up over the two-day period near Central Avenue and McKinley Street.

Organizers and vendors said supporting local is important, especially during a pandemic.

"Coming up in the next few months we will actually be finding a new home, find a place to pitch our tents as it might be, and have a farmers market continue year-round," she said.

"What we saw is so many people lost their jobs and they had to find new ways to make income," said Tanya Chakravarty, executive director of the Downtown Farmer's Market.

Admission to the event is free but the group is accepting donations. Some of the money raised will go to helping the group find a new location to host markets moving forward.

The event will feature retailers, food trucks, musicians, and artists.

Daryl Rosen runs She Brakes for Rainbows and said supporting local businesses helps the economy.

"And I'm always happy when other vendors are doing well," she said.

"And we're the backbone of America, the mom-and-pop shops so I think it's extremely important," she added.

Organizers said parking might be hard but are offering a free non-alcoholic beverage for people who decide to ride their bikes.