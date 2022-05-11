Phoenix Zoo welcomes new Bornean orangutan

PHOENIX, AZ — Meet Wgasa, the Phoenix Zoo's new orangutan! The 16-year-old male Bornean orangutan came from the Henry Doorly Zoo in Nebreaska.

According to a press release, he arrived to the Phoenix Zoo at the end of April and has been “getting acquainted with his new companion, Rayma.”

Phoenix Zoo

Rayma and Wgasa are normally in their habitat in the mornings by 9 a.m., shared the zoo.

Phoenix Zoo

IF YOU GO



Location: 455 North Galvin Parkway

Hours till May 31: Monday- Sunday [9 a.m. – 5 p.m.]

Member early entry at 8 a.m.

MORE ABOUT RAYMA

Rayma made her way from the Milwaukee County Zoo to Phoenix in 2019. Unfortunately, Daniel passed away in July 2021.