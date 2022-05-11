Watch
Phoenix Zoo welcomes new Bornean orangutan

The Phoenix Zoo has a new resident: Wgasa
Posted at 3:07 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 18:07:16-04

PHOENIX, AZ — Meet Wgasa, the Phoenix Zoo's new orangutan! The 16-year-old male Bornean orangutan came from the Henry Doorly Zoo in Nebreaska.

According to a press release, he arrived to the Phoenix Zoo at the end of April and has been “getting acquainted with his new companion, Rayma.”

Rayma & Wgasa

Rayma and Wgasa are normally in their habitat in the mornings by 9 a.m., shared the zoo.

Rayma & Wgasa at the outdoor habitat.

IF YOU GO

  • Location: 455 North Galvin Parkway
  • Hours till May 31: Monday- Sunday [9 a.m. – 5 p.m.]
  • Member early entry at 8 a.m.

MORE ABOUT RAYMA
Rayma made her way from the Milwaukee County Zoo to Phoenix in 2019. Unfortunately, Daniel passed away in July 2021.

