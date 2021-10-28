Phoenix Things To Do: 27 things to do this weekend around the Valley | Oct. 29-31, 2021

PHOENIX — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here is a look at some of the activities, events, exhibitions, and concerts happening around town.

While health officials have said that fully vaccinated people can begin to resume normal activities, over the summer the CDC recommended that everyone wear masks when at public indoor places in areas of "high" or "substantial" spread of COVID-19, and crowded outdoor events, regardless of their vaccination status.

Some venues around town have also increased their COVID-19 safety policies, including requiring masks, requiring people be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test, or reduced capacities. Make sure to check each venue's website for their latest guidelines.

Final weekend

Arizona State Fair (Wednesday - Sunday, Oct. 1-30)

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, 19th Avenue and McDowell Road

Time: Wednesday - Thursday, noon to 9 p.m., Friday, noon to 10 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Cost: $10-$12; food, rides, games, and parking are additional costs

Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience (Oct. 28-30)

Where: Madison Center for the Arts

Time: 7 p.m.

Coat: $29+

Chandler's Halloween Spooktacular (Oct. 29)

Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, 3 S. Arizona Avenue, Chandler AZ 85224

Time: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Ghosts & Goodies (Oct. 29)

Where: The Shops at Norterra

Time: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

** Kids can trick-or-treat at more than 20 stores at the shopping center. There will also be classic cars passing out candy, too.

Chris Stapleton's All-American Roadshow (Oct. 30)

Where: Ak-Chin Pavilion

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: $39+

Note: Negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination status required for Live Nation events

Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (Oct. 30)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: Doors open at 6 p.m., event starts at 7 p.m.

Cost: $19+

ASU Homecoming Block Party, Parade, game against Washington State (Oct. 30)

Where: Downtown Tempe

Time: Parade starts at 9 a.m. near University Drive, Block Party follows at Old Main, football game starts at noon

Cost: Parade & block party are free; tickets to the game start at $25

Fall Festival at Uptown Plaza (Oct. 31)

Where: Uptown Plaza

Time: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

About: Kids can go trick-or-treating at ten businesses in the shopping complex.

Marc Anthony (Oct. 31)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: $61+

Lylo's Spooky Halloween Splash Bash Spectacular (Oct. 31)

Where: Lylo Swim Club at Rise Uptown Hotel

Time: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Cost: $20

PUMPKIN PATCHES, FALL FESTIVALS, AND HAUNTED HOUSES

The Art & Science of Arachnids (May 28, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022)

Where: Arizona Science Center

Time: Daily, 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: Included with regular science center admission

Note: From Oct. 23-31, the Arizona Science Center will have "Spook Science" with eight days of special demonstrations and activities.

Sunflower Field at Rocker 7 Farm Patch (Oct. 14-17, 21-24, 28-31, Nov. 4-7)

Where: Rocker 7 Farm Patch

Time: Varies by day, but generally 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Make sure to check calendar.

Cost: $6 per person; $25 for family pass (up to 5 people); other passes available

Mother Nature’s Farm (Sept. 25 - Oct. 31, 2021)

Where: 1663 E. Baseline Road Gilbert, AZ 85233

Time: Monday - Sunday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Cost: $10

MacDonald’s Ranch Pumpkin Patch (Oct. 1 - 31, 2021)

Where: 26540 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Time: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (closed Tuesdays)

Cost: $10-$12; pumpkins, some other activities are additional costs

Tolmachoff Farms Pumpkin Days (Oct. 1 - 31, 2021)

Where: 5726 N. 75th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85303

Time: Wednesday & Thursday, noon to 8 p.m., Friday, noon – 11:00 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. - 11 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. (closed Monday and Tuesday)

Cost: $15, there is a $2 coupon online; some activities, food are separate costs

Vertuccio Farms Fall Festival (Oct. 1 - 31, 2021)

Where: 4011 S. Power Rd., Mesa, AZ 85212

Time: Monday - Thursday, 3 p.m. - 9 p.m., Friday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.

Cost: $12; food, drinks, and some activities have separate costs

Schnepf Farms’ Pumpkin & Chili Party (Oct. 1-31, 2021)

Where: 24810 S. Rittenhouse Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Time: Thursday, noon to 9 p.m., Friday, noon to 10 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Closed Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday)

Cost: $24, food, drink, and some activities have separate cost

Halloween Town Pumpkin Patch (through Oct. 31)

Where: 1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa AZ 85201

Time: Monday - Friday, 4 p.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Cost: $5, plus cost of rides, games, and foods

13th Floor Haunted House (through Oct. 31)

Where: 2814 W. Bell Road, Phoenix AZ 85053

Time: Monday - Thursday, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m., Friday, 7 p.m. - midnight, Saturday, 6 p.m. - midnight, Sunday, 6:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. (Halloween)

Cost: $28 - $33; fast passes available for $10-$20 more

Fear Farm (through Oct. 31)

Where: 6801 N. 99th Avenue, Glendale AZ 85307 (new location)

Time: Monday - Thursday, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m., Friday, 7 p.m. - midnight, Saturday, 6:30 p.m. - midnight, Sunday, 7 p.m. - midnight (Halloween)

Cost: $28 - $33; fast passes available for $10-$20 more

Spooktacular Golf at Golfland Sunsplash (through Oct. 31)

Where: Golfland Sunsplash, 155 W. Hampton Avenue, Mesa AZ 85210

Time: Friday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - midnight, Sunday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Cost: $10-$11; multi-attraction passes also available

Halloween Spook-Track-Ula (through Oct. 31)

Where: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park

Time: 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $15 (unlimited train rides, carousel rides)

Screamin' Green Hauntoween at Crayola Experience (through Oct. 31)

Where: Crayola Experience, Chandler Fashion Center Mall

Time: Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Cost: $21 online, $22 at the door

ONGOING EVENTS

Mighty Monarchs (Sept. 25 - Nov. 14, 2021)

Where: Desert Botanical Garden

Time: 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: Included with regular garden admission, $10-$25; advanced reservations are required

Note: Masks are not required on the trails, but are required inside garden buildings, including the Might Monarch exhibit

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition (Sept. 27 - Nov. 28)

Where: 4301 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale AZ 85251

Time: Open Tuesday - Sunday, tickets are sold for a specific day and time

Cost: $40-$50, plus fees

Free public tours of renovated Mesa temple (Oct. 16 - Nov. 20)

Where:

Time: Monday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. (no tours on Sundays)

Cost: Free; online reservations are required

Disney's Mary Poppins (Oct. 7 - Nov. 20, 2021)

Where: Hale Centre Theatre

Time: Showtimes vary by date

Cost: $32+