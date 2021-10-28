Phoenix Things To Do: 27 things to do this weekend around the Valley | Oct. 29-31, 2021

PHOENIX — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here is a look at some of the activities, events, exhibitions, and concerts happening around town.
While health officials have said that fully vaccinated people can begin to resume normal activities, over the summer the CDC recommended that everyone wear masks when at public indoor places in areas of "high" or "substantial" spread of COVID-19, and crowded outdoor events, regardless of their vaccination status.
Some venues around town have also increased their COVID-19 safety policies, including requiring masks, requiring people be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test, or reduced capacities. Make sure to check each venue's website for their latest guidelines.
Final weekend
Arizona State Fair (Wednesday - Sunday, Oct. 1-30)
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, 19th Avenue and McDowell Road
Time: Wednesday - Thursday, noon to 9 p.m., Friday, noon to 10 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Cost: $10-$12; food, rides, games, and parking are additional costs
Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience (Oct. 28-30)
Where: Madison Center for the Arts
Time: 7 p.m.
Coat: $29+
Chandler's Halloween Spooktacular (Oct. 29)
Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, 3 S. Arizona Avenue, Chandler AZ 85224
Time: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Ghosts & Goodies (Oct. 29)
Where: The Shops at Norterra
Time: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
** Kids can trick-or-treat at more than 20 stores at the shopping center. There will also be classic cars passing out candy, too.
Chris Stapleton's All-American Roadshow (Oct. 30)
Where: Ak-Chin Pavilion
Time: 7 p.m.
Cost: $39+
Note: Negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination status required for Live Nation events
Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (Oct. 30)
Where: Footprint Center
Time: Doors open at 6 p.m., event starts at 7 p.m.
Cost: $19+
ASU Homecoming Block Party, Parade, game against Washington State (Oct. 30)
Where: Downtown Tempe
Time: Parade starts at 9 a.m. near University Drive, Block Party follows at Old Main, football game starts at noon
Cost: Parade & block party are free; tickets to the game start at $25
Fall Festival at Uptown Plaza (Oct. 31)
Where: Uptown Plaza
Time: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
About: Kids can go trick-or-treating at ten businesses in the shopping complex.
Marc Anthony (Oct. 31)
Where: Footprint Center
Time: 7 p.m.
Cost: $61+
Lylo's Spooky Halloween Splash Bash Spectacular (Oct. 31)
Where: Lylo Swim Club at Rise Uptown Hotel
Time: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Cost: $20
PUMPKIN PATCHES, FALL FESTIVALS, AND HAUNTED HOUSES
The Art & Science of Arachnids (May 28, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022)
Where: Arizona Science Center
Time: Daily, 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Cost: Included with regular science center admission
Note: From Oct. 23-31, the Arizona Science Center will have "Spook Science" with eight days of special demonstrations and activities.
Sunflower Field at Rocker 7 Farm Patch (Oct. 14-17, 21-24, 28-31, Nov. 4-7)
Where: Rocker 7 Farm Patch
Time: Varies by day, but generally 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Make sure to check calendar.
Cost: $6 per person; $25 for family pass (up to 5 people); other passes available
Mother Nature’s Farm (Sept. 25 - Oct. 31, 2021)
Where: 1663 E. Baseline Road Gilbert, AZ 85233
Time: Monday - Sunday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Cost: $10
MacDonald’s Ranch Pumpkin Patch (Oct. 1 - 31, 2021)
Where: 26540 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Time: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (closed Tuesdays)
Cost: $10-$12; pumpkins, some other activities are additional costs
Tolmachoff Farms Pumpkin Days (Oct. 1 - 31, 2021)
Where: 5726 N. 75th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85303
Time: Wednesday & Thursday, noon to 8 p.m., Friday, noon – 11:00 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. - 11 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. (closed Monday and Tuesday)
Cost: $15, there is a $2 coupon online; some activities, food are separate costs
Vertuccio Farms Fall Festival (Oct. 1 - 31, 2021)
Where: 4011 S. Power Rd., Mesa, AZ 85212
Time: Monday - Thursday, 3 p.m. - 9 p.m., Friday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.
Cost: $12; food, drinks, and some activities have separate costs
Schnepf Farms’ Pumpkin & Chili Party (Oct. 1-31, 2021)
Where: 24810 S. Rittenhouse Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Time: Thursday, noon to 9 p.m., Friday, noon to 10 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Closed Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday)
Cost: $24, food, drink, and some activities have separate cost
Halloween Town Pumpkin Patch (through Oct. 31)
Where: 1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa AZ 85201
Time: Monday - Friday, 4 p.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Cost: $5, plus cost of rides, games, and foods
13th Floor Haunted House (through Oct. 31)
Where: 2814 W. Bell Road, Phoenix AZ 85053
Time: Monday - Thursday, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m., Friday, 7 p.m. - midnight, Saturday, 6 p.m. - midnight, Sunday, 6:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. (Halloween)
Cost: $28 - $33; fast passes available for $10-$20 more
Fear Farm (through Oct. 31)
Where: 6801 N. 99th Avenue, Glendale AZ 85307 (new location)
Time: Monday - Thursday, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m., Friday, 7 p.m. - midnight, Saturday, 6:30 p.m. - midnight, Sunday, 7 p.m. - midnight (Halloween)
Cost: $28 - $33; fast passes available for $10-$20 more
Spooktacular Golf at Golfland Sunsplash (through Oct. 31)
Where: Golfland Sunsplash, 155 W. Hampton Avenue, Mesa AZ 85210
Time: Friday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - midnight, Sunday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Cost: $10-$11; multi-attraction passes also available
Halloween Spook-Track-Ula (through Oct. 31)
Where: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park
Time: 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Cost: $15 (unlimited train rides, carousel rides)
Screamin' Green Hauntoween at Crayola Experience (through Oct. 31)
Where: Crayola Experience, Chandler Fashion Center Mall
Time: Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Cost: $21 online, $22 at the door
ONGOING EVENTS
Mighty Monarchs (Sept. 25 - Nov. 14, 2021)
Where: Desert Botanical Garden
Time: 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Cost: Included with regular garden admission, $10-$25; advanced reservations are required
Note: Masks are not required on the trails, but are required inside garden buildings, including the Might Monarch exhibit
Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition (Sept. 27 - Nov. 28)
Where: 4301 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale AZ 85251
Time: Open Tuesday - Sunday, tickets are sold for a specific day and time
Cost: $40-$50, plus fees
Free public tours of renovated Mesa temple (Oct. 16 - Nov. 20)
Where:
Time: Monday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. (no tours on Sundays)
Cost: Free; online reservations are required
Disney's Mary Poppins (Oct. 7 - Nov. 20, 2021)
Where: Hale Centre Theatre
Time: Showtimes vary by date
Cost: $32+