Phoenix Things To Do: 20 things to do this weekend around the Valley | Oct. 14-17, 2021

PHOENIX — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here is a look at some of the activities, events, exhibitions, and concerts happening around town.

While health officials have said that fully vaccinated people can begin to resume normal activities, over the summer the CDC recommended that everyone wear masks when at public indoor places in areas of "high" or "substantial" spread of COVID-19, and crowded outdoor events, regardless of their vaccination status.

Some venues around town have also increased their COVID-19 safety policies, including requiring masks, people be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test, or reduced capacities. Make sure to check each venue's website for their latest guidelines.

Country Thunder Arizona: Dustin Lynch, Old Dominion, Luke Combs, Eric Church (Oct. 14-17)

Where: 20585 E. Water Way, Florence, AZ 85132

Time: Festival opens at 1 p.m. each day

Cost: Weekend passes still available, $245; single day, reserved, and platinum experiences are sold out

Fall Plant Sale (Oct. 14-17)

Where: Desert Botanical Garden

Time: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. (last entry at 2 p.m.)

Cost: Free

Note: Members allowed Oct. 14-15, general public allowed Oct. 16-17.

John Mulaney (Oct. 15)

Where: Arizona Federal Theatre

Time: 7 p.m. & 10 p.m.

Cost: $49+

Note: This will be a "cell phone free event." Cell phones will be locked inside special pouches. Audiences also need to be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test to see the show.

Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers, Gov't Mule, Lucinda Williams, IDA Mae (Oct. 15)

Where: Ak-Chin Pavilion

Time: 4:25 p.m.

Cost: $25+

Maricopa Home & Garden Show (Oct. 15-17)

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. all days

Cost: $5 for adults, $1 for children, 3-13; parking is $10

Celebrate Mesa (Oct. 16)

Where: Red Mountain Soccer Complex

Time: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Ghosts & Goodies at Westgate (Oct. 16)

Where: Westgate Entertainment District

Time: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Queen Creek Trunk-or-Treat event (Oct. 16)

Where: Queen Creek Towne Center

Time: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Cost: Free; there will be extra costs for food, carnival games, and some attractions

Sunflower Field at Rocker 7 Farm Patch (Oct. 14-17, 21-24, 28-31, Nov. 4-7)

Where: Rocker 7 Farm Patch

Time: Varies by day, but generally 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Make sure to check calendar.

Cost: $6 per person; $25 for family pass (up to 5 people); other passes available

Mesa Grande Cultural Park reopening (Oct. 16)

Where: 100 N. Date, Mesa AZ 85201

Time: 10 a.m. - noon

Cost: $6 per person, $2 for members

2021 Billy Moore Days: parade, stunt show, nightly concerts (Oct. 15-16)

Where: Various locations in downtown Avondale

Time: View online schedule for exact times. The parade is Oct. 16 at 9 a.m., Dr. Buck's Wild West Show is Oct. 16, noon to 6 p.m., and nightly concerts on Oct. 16 & 17.

Cost: Most events are free, but there may be costs with food and activities

Note: The carnival portion of the event has been canceled.

ONGOING EVENTS

Free public tours of renovated Mesa temple (Oct. 16 - Nov. 20)

Where:

Time: Monday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. (no tours on Sundays)

Cost: Free; online reservations are required

Note: Opening weekend tours are sold out, as are every Saturday tours, per website

Mighty Monarchs (Sept. 25 - Nov. 14, 2021)

Where: Desert Botanical Garden

Time: 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: Included with regular garden admission, $10-$25; advanced reservations are required

Note: Masks are not required on the trails, but are required inside garden buildings, including the Might Monarch exhibit

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition (Sept. 27 - Nov. 28)

Where: 4301 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale AZ 85251

Time: Open Tuesday - Sunday, tickets are sold for a specific day and time

Cost: $40-$50, plus fees

The Art & Science of Arachnids (May 28, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022)

Where: Arizona Science Center

Time: Daily, 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: Included with regular science center admission,

PUMPKIN PATCHES AND FALL FESTIVALS

MacDonald’s Ranch Pumpkin Patch (Oct. 1 - 31, 2021)

Where: 26540 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Time: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (closed Tuesdays)

Cost: $10-$12; pumpkins, some other activities are additional costs

Tolmachoff Farms Pumpkin Days (Oct. 1 - 31, 2021)

Where: 5726 N. 75th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85303

Time: Wednesday & Thursday, noon to 8 p.m., Friday, noon – 11:00 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. - 11 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. (closed Monday and Tuesday)

Cost: $15, there is a $2 coupon online; some activities, food are separate costs

Vertuccio Farms Fall Festival (Oct. 1 - 31, 2021)

Where: 4011 S. Power Rd., Mesa, AZ 85212

Time: Monday - Thursday, 3 p.m. - 9 p.m., Friday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.

Cost: $12; food, drinks, and some activities have separate costs

Schnepf Farms’ Pumpkin & Chili Party (Oct. 1-31, 2021)

Where: 24810 S. Rittenhouse Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Time: Thursday, noon to 9 p.m., Friday, noon to 10 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Closed Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday)

Cost: $24, food, drink, and some activities have separate costs

Mother Nature’s Farm (Sept. 25 - Oct. 31, 2021)

Where: 1663 E. Baseline Road Gilbert, AZ 85233

Time: Monday - Sunday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Cost: $10