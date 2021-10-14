Phoenix Things To Do: 20 things to do this weekend around the Valley | Oct. 14-17, 2021

PHOENIX — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here is a look at some of the activities, events, exhibitions, and concerts happening around town.
While health officials have said that fully vaccinated people can begin to resume normal activities, over the summer the CDC recommended that everyone wear masks when at public indoor places in areas of "high" or "substantial" spread of COVID-19, and crowded outdoor events, regardless of their vaccination status.
Some venues around town have also increased their COVID-19 safety policies, including requiring masks, people be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test, or reduced capacities. Make sure to check each venue's website for their latest guidelines.
Country Thunder Arizona: Dustin Lynch, Old Dominion, Luke Combs, Eric Church (Oct. 14-17)
Where: 20585 E. Water Way, Florence, AZ 85132
Time: Festival opens at 1 p.m. each day
Cost: Weekend passes still available, $245; single day, reserved, and platinum experiences are sold out
Fall Plant Sale (Oct. 14-17)
Where: Desert Botanical Garden
Time: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. (last entry at 2 p.m.)
Cost: Free
Note: Members allowed Oct. 14-15, general public allowed Oct. 16-17.
John Mulaney (Oct. 15)
Where: Arizona Federal Theatre
Time: 7 p.m. & 10 p.m.
Cost: $49+
Note: This will be a "cell phone free event." Cell phones will be locked inside special pouches. Audiences also need to be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test to see the show.
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers, Gov't Mule, Lucinda Williams, IDA Mae (Oct. 15)
Where: Ak-Chin Pavilion
Time: 4:25 p.m.
Cost: $25+
Maricopa Home & Garden Show (Oct. 15-17)
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale
Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. all days
Cost: $5 for adults, $1 for children, 3-13; parking is $10
Celebrate Mesa (Oct. 16)
Where: Red Mountain Soccer Complex
Time: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Ghosts & Goodies at Westgate (Oct. 16)
Where: Westgate Entertainment District
Time: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Queen Creek Trunk-or-Treat event (Oct. 16)
Where: Queen Creek Towne Center
Time: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Cost: Free; there will be extra costs for food, carnival games, and some attractions
Sunflower Field at Rocker 7 Farm Patch (Oct. 14-17, 21-24, 28-31, Nov. 4-7)
Where: Rocker 7 Farm Patch
Time: Varies by day, but generally 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Make sure to check calendar.
Cost: $6 per person; $25 for family pass (up to 5 people); other passes available
Mesa Grande Cultural Park reopening (Oct. 16)
Where: 100 N. Date, Mesa AZ 85201
Time: 10 a.m. - noon
Cost: $6 per person, $2 for members
2021 Billy Moore Days: parade, stunt show, nightly concerts (Oct. 15-16)
Where: Various locations in downtown Avondale
Time: View online schedule for exact times. The parade is Oct. 16 at 9 a.m., Dr. Buck's Wild West Show is Oct. 16, noon to 6 p.m., and nightly concerts on Oct. 16 & 17.
Cost: Most events are free, but there may be costs with food and activities
Note: The carnival portion of the event has been canceled.
ONGOING EVENTS
Free public tours of renovated Mesa temple (Oct. 16 - Nov. 20)
Where:
Time: Monday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. (no tours on Sundays)
Cost: Free; online reservations are required
Note: Opening weekend tours are sold out, as are every Saturday tours, per website
Mighty Monarchs (Sept. 25 - Nov. 14, 2021)
Where: Desert Botanical Garden
Time: 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Cost: Included with regular garden admission, $10-$25; advanced reservations are required
Note: Masks are not required on the trails, but are required inside garden buildings, including the Might Monarch exhibit
Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition (Sept. 27 - Nov. 28)
Where: 4301 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale AZ 85251
Time: Open Tuesday - Sunday, tickets are sold for a specific day and time
Cost: $40-$50, plus fees
The Art & Science of Arachnids (May 28, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022)
Where: Arizona Science Center
Time: Daily, 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Cost: Included with regular science center admission,
PUMPKIN PATCHES AND FALL FESTIVALS
MacDonald’s Ranch Pumpkin Patch (Oct. 1 - 31, 2021)
Where: 26540 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Time: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (closed Tuesdays)
Cost: $10-$12; pumpkins, some other activities are additional costs
Tolmachoff Farms Pumpkin Days (Oct. 1 - 31, 2021)
Where: 5726 N. 75th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85303
Time: Wednesday & Thursday, noon to 8 p.m., Friday, noon – 11:00 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. - 11 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. (closed Monday and Tuesday)
Cost: $15, there is a $2 coupon online; some activities, food are separate costs
Vertuccio Farms Fall Festival (Oct. 1 - 31, 2021)
Where: 4011 S. Power Rd., Mesa, AZ 85212
Time: Monday - Thursday, 3 p.m. - 9 p.m., Friday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.
Cost: $12; food, drinks, and some activities have separate costs
Schnepf Farms’ Pumpkin & Chili Party (Oct. 1-31, 2021)
Where: 24810 S. Rittenhouse Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Time: Thursday, noon to 9 p.m., Friday, noon to 10 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Closed Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday)
Cost: $24, food, drink, and some activities have separate costs
Mother Nature’s Farm (Sept. 25 - Oct. 31, 2021)
Where: 1663 E. Baseline Road Gilbert, AZ 85233
Time: Monday - Sunday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Cost: $10