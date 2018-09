PHOENIX - Looking for something to do this week?

Here are the top events, festivals, concerts and shows happening around Phoenix.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Sept. 24-26)

Where: Chase Field

Time:

Sept. 24: 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 25: 6:40 p.m.

Sept: 26: 6:40 p.m.

Admission: $20+

Somos Peoria! (Sept. 29)

Where: Old Town Peoria, 83rd and Grand avenues

Time: 2 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Admission: $5 - $10

Kidz Bop Live 2018 Tour (Sept. 28)

Where: Comerica Theatre

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: $35+

Garlic Festival at Queen Creek Olive Mill (Sept. 29 - 30)

Where: Queen Creek Olive Mill

Time: Saturday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: Free (food, drink available for purchase)

Fiesta de la Gente (Sept. 28)

Where: Gentry Park, El Mirage

Time: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Admission: Free (food, drink and games available for purchase)

Pumpkin Days and corn maze opens at Tolmachoff Farms opens (Sept. 28)

Where: Tolmachoff Farms, 5726 N 75th Ave., Glendale, Arizona 85303

Time: Hours vary by date. View schedule.

Admission: $12 (pumpkins, food, train rides are additional)

Dierks Bentley - Mountain High Tour (Sept. 29)

Where: Ak-Chin Pavilion

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: $40+

SanTan Brewing Oktoberfest/Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers (Sept. 29)

Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, downtown Chandler

Time: 3 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Admission: $12 (food and drink additional), VIP is $125

Roosevelt Row Chile Pepper Festival (Sept. 29)

Where: Roosevelt Street in downtown Phoenix

Time: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Admission: $10

J Balvin (Sept. 29)

Where: Comerica Theatre

Time: 8 p.m.

Admission: $80+

Monarch Butterfly exhibit opens at Desert Botanical Garden (Sept. 29 - Nov. 18)

Where: Desert Botanical Garden

Time: 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: Included with garden admission, $13-$25

Goldrush Music Festival: Steve Aoki, Illenium, Deadmau5 (Sept. 29 & 30)

Where: Rawhide Western Town, Chandler

Time: Saturday, 4 p.m. - 2 a.m., Sunday, 4 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Admission: $179+

Phoenix Rising FC vs. Saint Louis FC (Sept. 29)

Where: Phoenix Rising FC Soccer Complex,

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Admission: $18+

Arizona Donut Festival (Sept. 30)

Where: MonOrchid, 214 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Admission: $10-$15 (does not include donuts, food and drink are extra)

Fall Arizona Restaurant Week (through Sept. 30)

Where: Restaurants throughout the Valley

Time: Whenever a reservation is available

Admission: $33 or $44 for a three-course pre-fixe meal

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks (Sept. 30)

Where: State Farm Stadium (formerly University of Phoenix Stadium)

Time: 1:05 p.m.

Admission: $62+

Fall Festival starts at Vertuccio Farms (Oct. 1)

Where: Vertuccio Farms, 4011 S Power Rd., Mesa, Arizona 85212

Time: Hours vary by day. View schedule.

Admission: $10 (pumpkins, food and drink additional)