Phoenix Things To Do: 15 events you do not want to miss this week in the Valley, March 12-18, 2018

Here are the top events, festivals, concerts and shows happening around Phoenix, March 12-18, 2018.
Sponsored event:Paul Rodriguez & Carlos Mencia (March 16) Where: Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino,
Time: Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.
Admission: $40 - $80
** This event is 18+ only. Guests under 21+ must have someone 21+ with them.
Art Detour (March 15-20)
Where: Galleries along Roosevelt Row, Warehouse District, downtown Phoenix
Time: Varies by the event. View event schedule.
Admission: The trolley tour and tours of galleries are free. The Art D'Core Gala on Thursday, March 15 is a paid event. View the event schedule for specific details.
Pot of Gold Music Festival (March 16-18)
Where: Rawhide Western Town, 700 W North Loop Rd, Chandler, AZ 85226
Time: Gates open at noon and close at midnight.
Admission: $75 - $100 per day. Two-day and weekend passes available. Parking is $10 per car.
St. Patrick's Day Parade & Faire (March 17)
Parade: Starts at 10 a.m. near Third and Sheridan streets. Ends at Third and Willetta streets.
Faire: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Irish Cultural Center, 1106 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Admission: The parade is free. The fair is $10 - $20.
Murphy's Law Shamrock Fest (March 17)
Where: Dr. AJ Chandler Park, 178 E Commonwealth, Chandler, Arizona 85225
Time: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Admission: $10 - $80
Luke Days 2018 (March 17-18)
Where: Luke Air Force Base, 14185 Falcon Street, Luke AFB, AZ 85309
Time: Gates open at 9 a.m. Ceremonies start at 10:15 a.m. Blue Angels perform at 3:30 p.m. Gates close at 5 p.m.
Admission: Free
Arizona Broadway Theater presents "Hair" (through March 25)
Where: Arizona Broadway Theater, 7701 West Paradise Lane, Peoria AZ 85382
Time: Performance times vary by date
Admission: Varies by performance; $32+