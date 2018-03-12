Phoenix Things To Do: 15 events you do not want to miss this week in the Valley, March 12-18, 2018

PHOENIX - Looking for something to do this week?

Here are the top events, festivals, concerts and shows happening around Phoenix, March 12-18, 2018.

Sponsored event: Paul Rodriguez & Carlos Mencia (March 16)

Where: Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino,

Time: Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Admission: $40 - $80

** This event is 18+ only. Guests under 21+ must have someone 21+ with them.

Art Detour (March 15-20)

Where: Galleries along Roosevelt Row, Warehouse District, downtown Phoenix

Time: Varies by the event. View event schedule.

Admission: The trolley tour and tours of galleries are free. The Art D'Core Gala on Thursday, March 15 is a paid event. View the event schedule for specific details.

Lorde (March 16)

Where: Gila River Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: $39+

Pot of Gold Music Festival (March 16-18)

Where: Rawhide Western Town, 700 W North Loop Rd, Chandler, AZ 85226

Time: Gates open at noon and close at midnight.

Admission: $75 - $100 per day. Two-day and weekend passes available. Parking is $10 per car.

Spark! Mesa's Festival of Creativity (March 17-18)

Where: Mesa Arts Center

Time: Saturday, 12 p.m. - 11 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: Free

St. Patrick's Day Parade & Faire (March 17)

Parade: Starts at 10 a.m. near Third and Sheridan streets. Ends at Third and Willetta streets.

Faire: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Irish Cultural Center, 1106 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Admission: The parade is free. The fair is $10 - $20.

Murphy's Law Shamrock Fest (March 17)

Where: Dr. AJ Chandler Park, 178 E Commonwealth, Chandler, Arizona 85225

Time: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Admission: $10 - $80

Treasure Hunt at Odysea in the Desert (March 17)

Where: Odysea in the Desert courtyard, I-10 and Via de Ventura

Time: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Admission: Free

Luke Days 2018 (March 17-18)

Where: Luke Air Force Base, 14185 Falcon Street, Luke AFB, AZ 85309

Time: Gates open at 9 a.m. Ceremonies start at 10:15 a.m. Blue Angels perform at 3:30 p.m. Gates close at 5 p.m.

Admission: Free

VegOut! Scottsdale Vegan Beer & Food Festival (March 17-18)

Where: Scottsdale Waterfront

Time: Saturday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m, Sunday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: $20 - $30

Free photos with Easter Bunny: Easter Bunny Fest (March 18)

Where: AMC Lawn at Desert Ridge Marketplace

Time: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Admission: Free

Mesa Encore Theater presents "Beauty and the Beast" (through March 18)

Where: Mesa Arts Center

Time: Varies by performance. View schedule.

Admission: $28 - $32

Arizona Broadway Theater presents "Hair" (through March 25)

Where: Arizona Broadway Theater, 7701 West Paradise Lane, Peoria AZ 85382

Time: Performance times vary by date

Admission: Varies by performance; $32+

Cactus League Spring Training games (through end of March)

Where: At 10 Spring Training stadiums across the Valley

Time: Times vary by game. View schedule.

Admission: Varies by the stadium

** Online guide to Cactus League Spring Training stadiums

Arizona Renaissance Festival (Weekends through April 1)

Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon AZ 85118

Time: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Admission: $13 - $26 (Discount tickets at Fry's Food Stores)

Cavalia: Odysseo (through April 2)

Where: Under the white tent near Loop 202 and McClintock Drive.

Time: Performances vary by night. View schedule.

Admission: $39.50 to $169.50 (plus fees)