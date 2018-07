PHOENIX - Looking for something to do this week?

Here are the top events, festivals, concerts and shows happening around Phoenix, July 16-22, 2018.

Manchester United vs. Club America (July 19)

Where: University of Phoenix Stadium

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: $29+

Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces (July 19)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: $11+

Soul 2 Soul Tour: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill (July 20)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Admission: $24+ (per Ticketmaster, only single tickets left)

Short Leash HotDogs' Wurst Festival Ever (July 21)

Where: 110 E. Roosevelt Street, Phoenix AZ 85004

Time: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Admission: $10 admission, plus $3 food samples

Pentatonix, Echosmith, Calum Scott (July 21)

Where: Ak-Chin Pavilion

Time: 8 p.m.

Admission: $25+

Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx (July 21)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: $9+

Thirty Seconds to Mars, Walk the Moon, K. Flay, Welshly Arms (July 22)

Where: Ak-Chin Pavilion

Time: 6 p.m.

Admission: $15+

Disney's Mary Poppins (through July 22)

Where: Herberger Theater Center

Time: varies by night

Admission: $44-$73, plus fees

New exhibit: A Mirror Maze: Numbers in Nature (through Sept. 4)

Where: Arizona Science Center

Time: Daily, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: Regular museum admission, plus $7-$9 per person.

Refik Anadol: Infinity Room at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (through Sept. 30)

Where: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Time: Timed entry required; museum open Tuesday - Sunday. View hours.

Admission: $7-$10; free on Thursdays, and after 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

New exhibition: Bodies Revealed (through May 11, 2019)

Where: Odysea in the Desert Complex, Loop 101 and Via de Ventura

Time: Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Friday - Saturday, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sunday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: $15-$20 per person

Free for kids: Phoenix Art Museum (through Sept. 30)

Where: Phoenix Art Museum

Time: Open Tuesday - Sunday. View hours.

Admission: Kids and teens, under 17, can get in free all summer. Normal admission is $13-$23.