PHOENIX - Looking for something to do this week?

Here are the top events, festivals, concerts and shows happening around Phoenix.

American Idol: Live! 2018 (July 24)

Where: Mesa Arts Center

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Admission: $30-$55

Movies in the courtyard: Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (July 24)

Where: Desert Ridge Marketplace

Time: activities start at 6:30 p.m.; movies start at 7:30 p.m.

Admission: Free

Logic, NF, Kyle (July 25)

Where: Ak-Chin Pavilion

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: $25+

Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky (July 25)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Admission: $25+

Real, Wild and Woody Beer Fest (July 28)

Where: Phoenix Convention Center North Building

Time: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Admission: $57-$65 (includes 20 samples); designated driver tickets are $25

WWE Presents: NXT Live! (July 29)

Where: Comerica Theatre

Time: 5 p.m.

Admission: $20

New exhibit: A Mirror Maze: Numbers in Nature (through Sept. 4)

Where: Arizona Science Center

Time: Daily, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: Regular museum admission, plus $7-$9 per person.

Refik Anadol: Infinity Room at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (through Sept. 30)

Where: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Time: Timed entry required; museum open Tuesday - Sunday. View hours.

Admission: $7-$10; free on Thursdays, and after 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

New exhibition: Bodies Revealed (through May 11, 2019)

Where: Odysea in the Desert Complex, Loop 101 and Via de Ventura

Time: Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Friday - Saturday, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sunday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: $15-$20 per person

Free for kids: Phoenix Art Museum (through Sept. 30)

Where: Phoenix Art Museum

Time: Open Tuesday - Sunday. View hours.

Admission: Kids and teens, under 17, can get in free all summer. Normal admission is $13-$23.