Phoenix Theatre Company to require masks, proof of vaccination status for some shows

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Theatre Company will require its audiences to wear masks and be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for some of its upcoming performances. A negative COVID-19 test will only apply to those who meet medical or religious exemptions.

In total, the requirement will apply to eight total performances: two for Camelot's run, four during The Rocky Horror Show, and two during Million Dollar Quartet Christmas.

The theater said it was making the changes following the results of an audience survey, according to a news release sent out Monday.

For performances outside of the eight, the theater's current safety protocols will remain in place: audiences will undergo temperature checks, masks will be strongly encouraged, and staff will continue to wear masks.

Here are the eight show dates where masks and being fully vaccinated are required:

Camelot

Oct. 23 - 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The Rocky Horror Show

Oct. 23 - 3 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Nov. 12 - 8 p.m.

Nov. 14 - 3 p.m.

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas

Dec. 18 - 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

During these performances, masks will be required in the lobby and theater unless eating or drinking. Audiences will have to show proof of vaccination upon entry, which means having both doses of Pfizer or Modern, or the single dose of Johnson.

Those with medical or religious exemptions will be required to show a negative COVID-19 taken within 72 hours of the show or a negative antigen test taken within six hours of the show.

VENUES CHANGE PROTOCOLS AMID COVID-19 DELTA VARIANT

Concert, theater, and entertainment venues have enacted similar rules in recent months as health officials raised concerns about the spread of the delta variant.

ASU Gammage in Tempe requires its audiences to wear masks at all times. It does not require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests.

Live Nation, which manages Ak-Chin Pavilion, Arizona Federal Theatre, and The Van Buren, also required its audiences to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. That rule officially went into effect on Monday, Oct. 4.

More than a dozen independent venues, including The Nile Theater, Marquee Theater, Rebel Lounge, and others, are also requiring their audiences be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative COVID test.

Footprint Center, formerly known as Talking Stick Arena and PHX Suns Arena, required audiences to wear masks when entering the building, but does not require them once inside.

State Farm Stadium does not require masks, proof of vaccination, or negative COVID-19 tests.

Gila River Arena does not have any restrictions. However, the individual event organizers may implement their own mask requirements. Make sure to check their website for specific event information.