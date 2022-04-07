Watch
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Phoenix Suns announce restock date for “Valley” jerseys

A Valley company that showed off its giant hats during the Suns' playoff run last season scored a deal on Shark Tank Friday night. ABC15 first talked to NogginBoss owners Gabe Cooper and Sean Starner in June 2021. A few months later — they got a call to audition for ABC's Shark Tank.
Phoenix Suns's Devin Booker
Posted at 2:01 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 17:01:51-04

PHOENIX, AZ — If you haven’t been able to get your hands on a “Valley” jersey, make sure to free up your Saturday because the Team Shop will be restocked and ready to sell them!

According to the basketball team, starting at 10 am on April 9, all players and customs will be available while supplies last.

Team Shop address: 201 E. Jefferson St. Phoenix, AZ 85004

Rally the Valley

  • The next game is this Friday, April 8, the Suns will face the Utah Jazz at 6:30 pm.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems