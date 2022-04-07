Phoenix Suns announce restock date for “Valley” jerseys

PHOENIX, AZ — If you haven’t been able to get your hands on a “Valley” jersey, make sure to free up your Saturday because the Team Shop will be restocked and ready to sell them!

🚨 RESTOCK ALERT 🚨



Valley Swingman jerseys are BACK! All players and customs will be available for sale only at the Team Shop on April 9th at 10am! pic.twitter.com/GhufhBIhCx — * - Phoenix Suns (@Suns) April 6, 2022

According to the basketball team, starting at 10 am on April 9, all players and customs will be available while supplies last.

Team Shop address: 201 E. Jefferson St. Phoenix, AZ 85004

Rally the Valley

