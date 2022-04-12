Phoenix Suns 2022 playoff tickets go on sale Tuesday

PHOENIX, AZ — Who's ready to rally the Valley?

Phoenix Suns playoff tickets for round one go on sale Tuesday at 1 p.m.!

The team announced the ticket sale on Twitter and called out their fan base saying “we need you in our house when playoffs tip-off on April 17th!”

Click here to buy tickets, when they become available.

What else is new

The Valley basketball team announced this Monday that this week not only are the playoff tickets going on sale but on April 14, they’re dropping the first ever sports collaboration with the brand Lifted Research Group (LRG).

The merchandise drop between the Suns & LRG include tee shirts, tanks and sweaters.

Introducing the first ever sports collaboration with 𝐋𝐑𝐆, ushering in a new wave of co-branded apparel utilizing fan-favorite Suns elements coupled with streetwear flair.



Phoenix Suns surprise local coach with award

Pinnacle High School basketball coach Charlie Wilde is adding another accolade to his list of accomplishments. Wilde received the Spirit of Cotton Award from the Phoenix Suns.