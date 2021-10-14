Phoenix restaurant makes New York Times' list of top 50 restaurants

PHOENIX — The New York Times' food team recently released their list of the 50 "places in America we're most excited about right now" — and one Phoenix restaurant made the list.

Times' reporters, editors, and critics were sent around the country in search of the 50 "most vibrant and delicious restaurants in 2021," the newspaper wrote on its website.

"They’re not ranked, but together they reflect the rich mosaic of American dining — from the melding of Thai curry and Texas brisket in the Pacific Northwest, to heritage crab rice on the South Carolina coast, to vegan soul food in the East Village," the Times wrote.

We compared notes, hit the road, compared notes, hit the road and compared more notes. Then this happened. https://t.co/rmymgEQ9q6 — Brett Anderson (@BrettEats) October 12, 2021

Here in Phoenix, Tratto, was awarded the Times' honor.

Tratto opened in 2016 and was created by none other than James Beard-award-winning chef, Chris Bianco, who founded Pizzeria Bianco.

Tratto is one of Bianco's sister concepts. It recently relocated to the "Roland's Market" building near Van Buren and 15th Street. It is open Wednesday - Sunday.

"Its kitchen still proves that Arizona wheat makes pasta as exemplary as it does crust and bread, and that an Italian menu can be guided by seasonal regional ingredients, even in a desert city where walking to your car often feels like passing through a pizza oven," wrote Brett Anderson, a New Orleans-based reporter.

On the restaurant's Instagram account, Chef Bianco wrote, in part: "I built Tratto to be a platform for a young next generation of talent that some will stay or to go on to do great things on their own..."

He thanks the New York Times for the recognition and gave Instagram shout-outs to some members of his team, as well teams at other restaurants around town, including Valentine and Restaurant Progress.