Phoenix Fan Fusion 2022 has been delayed until May: Here is why

PHOENIX — Cosplayers and others looking forward to attending Phoenix Fan Fusion will have to wait a bit longer as organizers have postponed the convention again, citing the ongoing pandemic.

The 2020 and 2021 festivals were postponed -- and eventually canceled -- due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then rescheduled for Jan. 14-16, 2022, at the Phoenix Convention Center.

However, on Tuesday, organizers said in a statement that due to the uncertainty surrounding the delta variant, the event would be further delayed to May 27-29, 2022, which falls over the Memorial Day weekend.

"We’ve been looking forward to seeing you all at our next convention, unfortunately, we’re going to have to wait just a bit longer," a statement on the convention's Facebook page said.

"Considering the current degree of uncertainty over the Delta variant surge we will not be holding our January 14-16, 2022 convention. We feel this is the best option, as the safety and well-being of our attendees and participants is of utmost concern to us."

Those who purchased tickets or vendor space to the 2020, 2021, or January 2022 events will automatically transfer to the May 2022 dates, the statement said. Those with additional questions could reach out to the convention via email, eva@phoenixfanfusion.com.

It marks the latest event to cancel or reschedule in light of the delta variant.

The Arizona Taco Festival, Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival, AZCentral Wine & Food Experience, and Tempe Oktoberfest have all canceled their 2021 fall events citing concerns about the delta variant.

However, other fall events are being planned as scheduled.