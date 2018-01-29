Phoenix events: 10 things to do this week around the Valley (Jan. 29 - Feb. 4)

Josh Frigerio
11:22 AM, Jan 29, 2018
entertainment | events

PHOENIX - Looking for something to do this week?

Check out the top events, concerts, shows and festivals happening around the Valley below. 

Waste Management Phoenix Open (Jan. 29 - Feb. 5)

  • Jan. 29 - Practice rounds
  • Jan. 30 - Practice rounds
  • Jan. 31 - Annexus Pro-Am
  • Feb. 1 - First Round of Phoenix Open
  • Feb. 2 - Second Round of Phoenix Open
  • Feb. 3 - Third Round of Phoenix Open
  • Feb. 4 - Fourth Round of Phoenix Open
  • Feb. 5 - Ewing Post Open

Where: TPC Scottsdale
Time: View full schedule
Admission: Free on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 29-30; $40 - $50 on Wednesday - Sunday

Hamilton (Jan. 30 - Feb. 25)
Where: ASU Gamage
Time: Performances vary by night (weekend matinees available)
Admission: varies by performance and section

Coors Light Birds Nest concerts (Jan. 31 - Feb. 3)

  • Jan. 31 - Flo Rida, Kelley James, Cheat Codes
  • Feb. 1 - Florida Georgia Line, Chris Lane (sold out)
    Feb. 2 - OneRepublic, Cash Cash, Natty Rico
  • Feb. 3 - Zedd, Nelly

Where: 82nd and Bell Road, Scottsdale (outside Phoenix Open grounds)
Time: Doors open at 3 p.m. each afternoon
Admission: $35+

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks (Jan. 31)
Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Admission: $8+

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz (Feb. 2)
Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena
Time: 7 p.m.
Admission: $13+

Fourth annual Brewers Bowl (Feb. 3)
Where: Scottsdale Civic Center Mall, 7380 E. Second Street, Scottsdale AZ
Time: Doors open at 5 p.m. (VIP allowed in at 4 p.m.)
Admission: $35 - $55 (includes sampling tickets)

The Great Canadian Picnic (Feb. 3)
Where: South Mountain Park, 10919 South Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Time:10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Admission: Free admission and parking (activities

Buckeye Air Fair (Feb. 3)
Where: Buckeye Municipal Airport, 3000 South Palo Verde Road, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Admission: Free

Monster Jam (Feb. 3)
Where: University of Phoenix Stadium
Time: 7 p.m.
Admission: $15+

Phoenix Suns vs. Charlotte Hornets (Feb. 4)
Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena
Time: 1 p.m.
Admission: $9+

