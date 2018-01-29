Phoenix events: 10 things to do this week around the Valley (Jan. 29 - Feb. 4)

PHOENIX - Looking for something to do this week?

Check out the top events, concerts, shows and festivals happening around the Valley below.

Waste Management Phoenix Open (Jan. 29 - Feb. 5)

Jan. 29 - Practice rounds

Jan. 30 - Practice rounds

Jan. 31 - Annexus Pro-Am

Feb. 1 - First Round of Phoenix Open

Feb. 2 - Second Round of Phoenix Open

Feb. 3 - Third Round of Phoenix Open

Feb. 4 - Fourth Round of Phoenix Open

Feb. 5 - Ewing Post Open

Where: TPC Scottsdale

Time: View full schedule

Admission: Free on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 29-30; $40 - $50 on Wednesday - Sunday

Hamilton (Jan. 30 - Feb. 25)

Where: ASU Gamage

Time: Performances vary by night (weekend matinees available)

Admission: varies by performance and section

Coors Light Birds Nest concerts (Jan. 31 - Feb. 3)

Jan. 31 - Flo Rida, Kelley James, Cheat Codes

Feb. 1 - Florida Georgia Line, Chris Lane (sold out)

Feb. 2 - OneRepublic, Cash Cash, Natty Rico

Feb. 3 - Zedd, Nelly

Where: 82nd and Bell Road, Scottsdale (outside Phoenix Open grounds)

Time: Doors open at 3 p.m. each afternoon

Admission: $35+

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks (Jan. 31)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Admission: $8+

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz (Feb. 2)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: $13+

Fourth annual Brewers Bowl (Feb. 3)

Where: Scottsdale Civic Center Mall, 7380 E. Second Street, Scottsdale AZ

Time: Doors open at 5 p.m. (VIP allowed in at 4 p.m.)

Admission: $35 - $55 (includes sampling tickets)

The Great Canadian Picnic (Feb. 3)

Where: South Mountain Park, 10919 South Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Time:10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Admission: Free admission and parking (activities

Buckeye Air Fair (Feb. 3)

Where: Buckeye Municipal Airport, 3000 South Palo Verde Road, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Admission: Free

Monster Jam (Feb. 3)

Where: University of Phoenix Stadium

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: $15+

Phoenix Suns vs. Charlotte Hornets (Feb. 4)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 1 p.m.

Admission: $9+