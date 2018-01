PHOENIX - Looking for something to do this week around the Valley?

We've rounded up the top events, festivals, concerts and shows.

Adam Sandler, David Space, Nick Swardson, Rob Schneider (Jan. 25)

Where: Stand Up Live

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Admission: $125+

Volcanic eruption at Arizona Science Center (Jan. 25)

Where: Arizona Science Center

Time: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. (eruption at 6:30 p.m.)

Admission: $13 - $18. Entree to Pompeii: The Exhibition is additional $8 - $12

Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks (Jan. 26)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: $15+

The Temptations and the Four Tops (Jan. 26)

Where: Comerica Theatre

Time: 8 p.m.

Admission: $49+

Arizona Balloon Classic (Jan. 26 - 28)

Where: Goodyear Ballpark, 1933 S Ballpark Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338

Time: Friday, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sunday, 7 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Admission: $15+ Tethered balloon rides are additional. May be cost for parking

S'more Sweets Festival (Jan. 27)

Where: Founders Park in Queen Creek

Time: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Admission: $7.33 + cost of food and drink

Phoenix New Times' Tacolandia (Jan. 27)

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, Phoenix

Time: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: $30 - $50 (unlimited taco samples included)

Brad Paisley: Weekend Warrior World Tour (Jan. 27)

Where: Gila River Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: $25+

Monster Energy Supercross (Jan. 27)

Where: University of Phoenix Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive - Glendale, AZ 85305

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Admission: $15+. Parking is $20-$30.

The Grand Wine Festival (Jan. 27-28)

Where: Heritage Square, 113 N. Sixth Street, Phoenix AZ 85004

Time: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: $15 - $20 (includes six tasting tickets)