Phoenix events: 10 things to do this week around the Valley (Jan. 15 - 21)

Check out the top events, concerts, festivals and shows happening around the Valley.
Barrett-Jackson Auto Auction (Jan. 13 - 21)
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Time: 8 a.m. - auction close
Admission: varies by day
Russo and Steele Auto Auction (Jan. 17 - 21)
Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 7555 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Time: Doors open at 9 a.m. on Jan. 17 (preview day).
Admission: $20 - $30 depending on the day you go. View website for details.
Pompeii: The Exhibition After Hours (Jan. 18)
Where: Arizona Science Center, 600 E. Washington St. Phoenix, AZ 85004
Time: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Admission: $14. Pink Floyd 'The Wall' Laser Show is $8-$10.
Disney on Ice: Follow Your Heart (Jan. 18-21)
Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Time: varies by night. Some matinee performances available.
Admission: $10+
Katy Perry: Witness The Tour (Jan. 19)
Where: Gila River Arena, 9400 W Maryland Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Admission: $75+ at last check