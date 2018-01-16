Phoenix events: 10 things to do this week around the Valley (Jan. 15 - 21)

PHOENIX - Looking for something to do this week?

Check out the top events, concerts, festivals and shows happening around the Valley.

Barrett-Jackson Auto Auction (Jan. 13 - 21)

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Time: 8 a.m. - auction close

Admission: varies by day

Russo and Steele Auto Auction (Jan. 17 - 21)

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 7555 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Time: Doors open at 9 a.m. on Jan. 17 (preview day).

Admission: $20 - $30 depending on the day you go. View website for details.

Pompeii: The Exhibition After Hours (Jan. 18)

Where: Arizona Science Center, 600 E. Washington St. Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Admission: $14. Pink Floyd 'The Wall' Laser Show is $8-$10.

Disney on Ice: Follow Your Heart (Jan. 18-21)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: varies by night. Some matinee performances available.

Admission: $10+

Katy Perry: Witness The Tour (Jan. 19)

Where: Gila River Arena, 9400 W Maryland Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Admission: $75+ at last check

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons (Jan. 19-20)

Where: Celebrity Theatre, 440 N. 32nd Street, Phoenix AZ 85008

Time: 8 p.m.

Admission: $71 - $131

Dog Days in the Garden + wine sampling (Jan. 20)

Where: Desert Botanical Garden, 9400 W Maryland Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305

Time: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Admission: Regular garden admission + $4 per dog

Brunch Bash Festival (Jan. 20)

Where: CityScape in downtown Phoenix, 1 E. Washington Street, Phoenix AZ 85004

Time: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Admission: $8+ plus samples, $2 - $14 each (plus parking)

Kristina Wong: The Wong Street Journal (Jan. 20)

Where: ASU Gammage, 1200 S Forest Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281

Time: $20

Admission: 7 p.m.

Arizona Vegetarian Food Festival (Jan. 20-21)

Where: Scottsdale Civic Center Amphitheatre, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Time: View schedule

Admission: $20 - $75