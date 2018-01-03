PHOENIX - Phoenix Comic Con is now Phoenix Comic Fest, effective immediately.

The convention announced the rebranding Tuesday on its social media channels.

"In recent months, the use of the word Comic-Con, and its many forms, has become litigious," the statement read, likely referring to San Diego Comic-Con International's lawsuit against Salt Lake Comic Con over its use of the word "comic con."

"We would prefer to focus on creating the best events and experiences for our attendees," the statement continued. You can read the convention's full statement at the bottom of the article.

The convention's Facebook page, Twitter handle and logos on its website have since been updated. It is expected to take a week to make all the changes, the statement said.

The 2018 convention is scheduled for May 24-27, 2018 at the Phoenix Convention Center. Jason David Frank, Ming-Na Wen, Sean Gunn, William Shatner and Wil Wheaton are scheduled to attend.

Phoenix Comic Fest's statement on the name change:

San Diego Comic-Con filed a lawsuit against Salt Lake Comic Con in 2014 over the use of the words "comic con" claiming it infringed on its trademark. In December 2017, according to The Salt Lake Tribune, a jury ruled in favor of San Diego Comic-Con and awarded $20,000 in damages.

Salt Lake Comic Con claimed on its website that "comic con" was "generic and are abbreviations for the term “comic convention," according to its website.