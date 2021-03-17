Phoenix City Council approves reopening of pools, splash pads, sports courts

PHOENIX — Phoenix City Council voted Tuesday to reopen more amenities and city parks, including sports complexes, basketball courts, volleyball courts, and pools and splash pads, and to resume accepting reservations for sports practices, games, and tournaments.

Beginning Wednesday, March 17, picnic tables, ramadas, basketball courts, and volleyball courts at Phoenix parks will reopen, the Parks and Recreation Department said in a news release.

Reservations for the athletic fields and tournaments will begin March 22. City-owned pools and splash pads are scheduled to open on May 29.

Playgrounds, restrooms, pickleball courts, tennis courts, hiking trails, open park areas, golf courses, dog parks, disc golf, skate parks, and plazas are also open.

"The COVID numbers ​are ​encouraging, and suggest that we are headed in the right direction," said Mayor Kate Gallego in a prepared statement.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, there will be some restrictions in place, such as the closing of all park parking lots over Easter weekend, April 3-4, to reduce crowds. However, people will be allowed to walk or bike to their nearest park.

For sports tournaments, there will be spectator restrictions, compliance information, and a requirement to follow the CDC-recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The City of Phoenix said it plans to open 12 of its 29 pools this season: Cortez, Deer Valley, El Prado, Encanto, Falcon, Maryvale, Paradise Valley, Pecos, Perry, Starlight, Sunnyslope and University.

Pools will open at reduced capacities, will have special open swim and swimming lessons times, and staff will follow an enhanced cleaning routine, a news release said. They will follow their normal operating schedule: Open six days a week (closed on Fridays) from May 29 - August 1, and open Saturdays and Sundays only, August 7 to September 6.

Swim and dive teams, water basketball league, and other activities and special events will not happen this season, the city said. Additional details would be released later this month. Visit www.phoenix.gov/parks/pools for updates.