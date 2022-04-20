Pat's Run is back in Tempe this weekend, here's what you need to know

TEMPE, AZ — After two consecutive years of being held virtually, Pat's Run will again be held in person this year on April 23.

Virtual registration will remain open until April 24; according to a press release, virtual runners can report their times through 11:59 p.m. on April 24.

According to the Pat Tillman foundation, there will be “limited free parking” in the parking garages and lots surrounding ASU.

Click here to sign-up for the race.

RACE DAY TIMES

5 AM: Gates Open

6 AM: Race Day Expo opens

7AM: Race Chair Start

7:05 AM: 4.2 Mile Run/Walk Start

10AM: Pat's Run Kids Run Start

TEMPE CLOSURES



Whether you're participating or not in the race, you'll likely run into some traffic if you're in Tempe. According to Tempe police, road closures will be in place between 5 AM to 11AM.

Here are the closures you need to be aware of.

Mill Ave (3 rd St – Curry) and Scottsdale Rd (University – Gilbert) will be closed.

St – Curry) and Scottsdale Rd (University – Gilbert) will be closed. Tempe police say that if you need to cross the Loop 202 or town lake, you’ll need to use either McClintock Dr or Priest Dr.

Rio Salado will be closed in both directions between Ash and McClintock.

Curry east bound and west bound will be closed between College and Mill.

Tempe police warns drivers that if they’re in the area and need to get to a business/residence on the north side of Rio Salado between Mill Ave and Scottsdale Road - or west of Scottsdale Rd, north of the lake and south of the 202- you’ll need to come in from Mill and Curry.