Pat's Run is back in Tempe this weekend, here's what you need to know

TEMPE, AZ — After two consecutive years of being held virtually, Pat's Run will again be held in person this year on April 23.
HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Virtual registration will remain open until April 24; according to a press release, virtual runners can report their times through 11:59 p.m. on April 24.
- According to the Pat Tillman foundation, there will be “limited free parking” in the parking garages and lots surrounding ASU.
- Click here to sign-up for the race.
RACE DAY TIMES
5 AM: Gates Open
6 AM: Race Day Expo opens
7AM: Race Chair Start
7:05 AM: 4.2 Mile Run/Walk Start
10AM: Pat's Run Kids Run Start
TEMPE CLOSURES
- Whether you're participating or not in the race, you'll likely run into some traffic if you're in Tempe. According to Tempe police, road closures will be in place between 5 AM to 11AM.
- Here are the closures you need to be aware of.
- Mill Ave (3rd St – Curry) and Scottsdale Rd (University – Gilbert) will be closed.
- Tempe police say that if you need to cross the Loop 202 or town lake, you’ll need to use either McClintock Dr or Priest Dr.
- Rio Salado will be closed in both directions between Ash and McClintock.
- Curry east bound and west bound will be closed between College and Mill.
Tempe police warns drivers that if they’re in the area and need to get to a business/residence on the north side of Rio Salado between Mill Ave and Scottsdale Road - or west of Scottsdale Rd, north of the lake and south of the 202- you’ll need to come in from Mill and Curry.