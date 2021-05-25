Oregano's is opening a takeout-only location in Tempe

PHOENIX — Following Lou Malnati's, Buffalo Wings, and other restaurants, Oregano's Pizza Bistro will open a takeout-only spot in Tempe.

Oregano's Takeout Kitchen is set to open June 2, 2021, at 1705 W. University Drive, near University Drive and 52nd Street.

Since it was designed for to-go orders, it does not have a bar or restaurant. It will offer Oregano's full menu, including pizzas, pasta, sandwiches, wings, and salads.

Oregano's is currently looking to fill 30 positions, including a manager, cooks and other kitchen help, and cashiers. You can visit oreganos.com/careers for a list of open positions.

“We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our newest concept, Oregano’s Takeout Kitchen, and we can’t wait to see our guests’ reactions when we open our doors,” said Mark S. Russell, founder of Oregano’s Pizza Bistro, in a statement. “This location has been in the works for some time as we’ve seen demand grow for being able to eat our food wherever our guests are.”

There are 21 Oregano's restaurants in Arizona, including in most of the Phoenix area, Flagstaff, and Tucson. They have two restaurants in Colorado.