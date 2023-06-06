Omni Scottsdale at Montelucia announces guest room, meeting space renovations

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Montelucia is getting a new look!

The Valley resort announced a multi-million-dollar renovation of the property, which is located in Paradise Valley near Tatum Boulevard and Lincoln Drive.

The first stage of the project will update guest rooms and suites, which will have Spanish-inspired finishes and feel like an “oasis in the desert.”

Rooms will also have "new entry door finishes, secured with RFID, new lighting and airy drapery, refreshed paint palettes, new furniture including sofas with cactus silk pillows, coffee tables, and Spanish-inspired desk chairs, homemade ceramics and fresh artwork, new decorative bedding, LED mirrors and new bathroom accessories."

Meeting spaces will also be updated with Spanish-inspired decor, new banquet and meeting furniture, new carpet, and fresh colors. The designs will reportedly draw "inspiration from an Andalusian Courtyard," according to a press release.

The updates are in line with the inspiration for the rest of the resort which is based on the "rich heritage of Andalusia in southern Spain," according to the resort's website.

The new design is expected to be completed this fall.

See some of the upcoming renovations in the photos below:

