NYT Deli to open pop-up location at The Farmhouse in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — Not Your Typical (NYT) Deli plans to open a pop-up location at The Farmhouse in Downtown Gilbert this summer.

The pop-up restaurant style location that’s in the works comes after the announcement of Chef W Rieth, co-owner, where he stated that their current location at Gilbert Town Square will be closing on May 26.

You can hear Chef Rieth's full announcement here:

1166 S. Gilbert Rd #101 in Gilbert.

Tuesday – Thursday, May 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Can’t make it before the location closes? Check out their food truck.

A NEW ERA FOR NYT DELI

According to Chef Reith, the pop-up location will be located behind The Farmhouse (facing the water tower) in Downtown Gilbert, and it’ll have its classic sandwiches, but it will be "a little different."

The 650-square-foot building on-site is expected to serve as the NYT Deli pop-up location in July; no specific dates nor hours have been released yet.

“We’re taking our top eight sandwiches that we sold at the deli. We’re going to have our Pastrami, we're going to have our Reuben, our White BBQ pork, our Cubanos...all of our top sellers, we’re still going to keep those,” said Chef Reith to ABC15. “What we’re going to add is wine and beer… and we’re also going to do Charcuterie boards and hero-sandwiches.”

Where to go when open: 228 North Gilbert Road

“NOBODY’S TYPICAL”

The new move to The Farmhouse and the expansion of NYT Deli on the “mobile side of the business,” will create more jobs and inevitably strengthen their mission of hiring employees that have been diagnosed with developmental disabilities.

“Labels are so destructive, and we like to push through those labels…and we say nobody is typical,” said Chef Reith to ABC15. “We don’t put our diagnosis first, we put our product first. This is Not Your Typical Deli, we make killer sandwiches for you… we don’t say, 'Hey I have autism, this is my sandwich.'”

“Nobody is typical… I think in my mind [that] smooths out to be an even playing ground for every one that walks on this earth, and everybody deserves to ride-out the same opportunities. Not everyone is going to take those opportunities, but they sure do deserve at least a chance to be able to try,” he said.