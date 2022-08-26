Nothing Bundt Cakes to celebrate its 25th birthday with free Confetti Bundtlets

PHOENIX, AZ — ‘Nothing Bundt Cakes’ will celebrate its 25th “birthday” by offering free Confetti Bundtlets at each Arizona location on September 1.
According to a press release, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet. No purchase necessary!
Opening hours for the Arizona locations vary, so you’ll want to check-out its hours of operations before heading out!
KEEP THIS IN MIND
Can’t make it the celebration? According to a press release, starting September, the company will host an online contest where:
- One person will win a $25,000 birthday party.
- 25 runners-up "will each receive a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card."
- Entries will be accepted from September 1 to September 25.
- Winners will be announced in October.
IF YOU GO
Phoenix-Ahwatukee
- 4722 East Ray Road, #14
Phoenix-Central
- 4290 East Indian School Road, Suite 101
Glendale
- 5890 West Thunderbird Road, Suite 101
Surprise
- 15332 West Bell Road, Suite 121
Goodyear
- 13824 West McDowell Road, Suite 106
Scottsdale
- 17025 North Scottsdale Road, Suite 110
Gilbert
- 2285 East Baseline Road, #103