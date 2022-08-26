Nothing Bundt Cakes to celebrate its 25th birthday with free Confetti Bundtlets

PHOENIX, AZ — ‘Nothing Bundt Cakes’ will celebrate its 25th “birthday” by offering free Confetti Bundtlets at each Arizona location on September 1.

According to a press release, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet. No purchase necessary!

Opening hours for the Arizona locations vary, so you’ll want to check-out its hours of operations before heading out!

KEEP THIS IN MIND

Can’t make it the celebration? According to a press release, starting September, the company will host an online contest where:



One person will win a $25,000 birthday party.

25 runners-up "will each receive a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card."

gift card." Entries will be accepted from September 1 to September 25.

Winners will be announced in October.

IF YOU GO

Phoenix-Ahwatukee



4722 East Ray Road, #14



Phoenix-Central

4290 East Indian School Road, Suite 101



Glendale

5890 West Thunderbird Road, Suite 101

Surprise



15332 West Bell Road, Suite 121

Goodyear



13824 West McDowell Road, Suite 106

Scottsdale



17025 North Scottsdale Road, Suite 110

Gilbert

