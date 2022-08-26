Watch Now
Nothing Bundt Cakes to celebrate its 25th birthday with free Confetti Bundtlets

‘Nothing Bundt Cakes’ to offer free Confetti Bundtlets in the Valley on September 1.
Posted at 3:04 PM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 18:04:55-04

PHOENIX, AZ  — ‘Nothing Bundt Cakes’ will celebrate its 25th “birthday” by offering free Confetti Bundtlets at each Arizona location on September 1.

According to a press release, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet. No purchase necessary!

Opening hours for the Arizona locations vary, so you’ll want to check-out its hours of operations before heading out!

KEEP THIS IN MIND
Can’t make it the celebration? According to a press release, starting September, the company will host an online contest where:

  • One person will win a $25,000 birthday party.
  • 25 runners-up "will each receive a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card."
  • Entries will be accepted from September 1 to September 25.
  • Winners will be announced in October.

IF YOU GO
Phoenix-Ahwatukee

  • 4722 East Ray Road, #14

Phoenix-Central

  • 4290 East Indian School Road, Suite 101

Glendale

  • 5890 West Thunderbird Road, Suite 101

Surprise

  • 15332 West Bell Road, Suite 121

Goodyear

  • 13824 West McDowell Road, Suite 106

Scottsdale

  • 17025 North Scottsdale Road, Suite 110

Gilbert

  • 2285 East Baseline Road, #103
