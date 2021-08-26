No cash, e-tickets, and clear bag policy: Here are the new rules to see concerts at Ak-Chin Pavilion

PHOENIX — Country singer and Arizona native Dierks Bentley is set to perform Friday at Ak-Chin Pavilion, marking the first concert to be held at the outdoor venue since the pandemic began.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic -- and now, the spread of the delta variant -- Live Nation has updated some of its safety guidelines.

Here is what fans need to know.

The parking lots open at 5 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Mobile tickets only: Show tickets can be accessed via the Live Nation app for a contactless experience. People can also add their tickets to their wallet. Screenshots or printed tickets will not be accepted.

Cashless venue: Make sure to have a debit or credit card, Apple Pay, or Google Pay to pay for food, drinks, and merchandise. Vendors will not accept cash. However, people can convert cash to a card at the guest services booth in the main plaza area.

Clear bag policy: Ak-Chin Pavilion will also have a clear bag policy this year. Small clutch purses can be brought in, but all other bags must be clear and no larger than 12" x 6" x 12".

Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative COVID-19 test not yet required: Dierks Bentley is not requiring his audiences show proof of being vaccinated against COVID-19 or obtaining a negative COVID-19 test prior to his show. However, Maroon 5 (Oct. 1) and all shows after Oct. 4 at Live Nation venues, including Ak-Chin Pavilion, Arizona Federal Theatre, and The Van Buren, will require printed proof, such as a COVID-19 vaccine card or a negative COVID-19 test with 72 hours of the show.

Masks recommended, not required. Live Nation is following the CDC's recommendation that people wear masks, especially if they are not fully vaccinated, but are not mandating it.

No lawn chairs: Lawn chairs, large bags, weapons, outside food and drink, glass containers, laser pointers, glow sticks, and selfie sticks are not allowed inside Ak-Chin Pavilion. Clear bags, one sealed water bottle, sunscreen, bug spray, and personal misting fans are allowed inside the venue.

In a Facebook post, Ak-Chin Pavilion said it is expecting a "packed show" and recommends people get to the venue early.

Visit www.livenation.com and click the "Plan Your Visit" tab for more information.