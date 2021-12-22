New Year's Eve events and parties 2021: Where to celebrate the start of 2022 in the Valley

Adios. Good riddance. Goodbye, to 2021. And, hello — maybe. We hope. — to 2022.

If you're looking for a spot to ring in the New Year with family and friends, there are a few "Noon" Year's Eve events for the little ones around the Valley, and parties for the adults who want to celebrate late into the night.

This isn't an exhaustive list, but here are some of the events happening at venues around town.

Goes without saying, but if you plan on drinking, do it safely and never drink and drive. Have a designated sober driver or order a taxi, Lyft, or Uber to get you home safely. Valley Metro will also have free rides on the light rail and bus routes between 7 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, and 2 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022.

Kid-friendly New Year's Eve events

Noon Year's Eve at Westgate Entertainment District: Westgate in Glendale will celebrate the "Noon" Year with a countdown and confetti balloon drop at noon on Dec. 31. From 10 a.m. - noon, there will be games, crafts, and costumed characters. The ice rink will also be open (fees apply). The event is free.

Happy Noon Year Celebration at Children’s Museum of Phoenix: The Children's Museum of Phoenix will have two early New Year's Eve celebrations: session 1, 9 a.m. noon, and session 2, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Each session will have sparkling apple cider, music, dancing, a noisemaker craft, and a balloon drop. Admission is $10 for museum members and $26 for non-museum members. The museum itself will not be open during these events.

FatCats: All three of FatCats locations in Gilbert, Mesa, and Queen Creek will be open on New Year's Eve. There are two sessions to choose from — 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. — which include a lane for bowling (up to six people), glow golf, an arcade gift card, pizza, salad, and dessert, a toast, and balloon celebration. Reservations are required. Packages are $160 for the earliest session and $210 for the later session.

Mavrix: Reserve a booth or bowling lanes — and play laser tag — to ring in the New Year. Packages range from $100-$250. Mavrix's sister concept, Octane Raceway, will also be open for go-kart racing on New Year's Eve.

Dave and Buster's: Play arcade and video games, enjoy soft drinks and an appetizer bar, and watch a video countdown to ring in the New Year. Dave and Buster's will be open NYE and have some family-friendly packages. Details are specific to each location so you'll have to call and inquire about availability.

Jake's Unlimited New Year's Eve Bash: Jake's Unlimited will have two NYE celebrations: an early one before 8 p.m., and one after 8 p.m. Admission is $25 per person. There will be a 6 p.m. countdown and toast for the early session and a midnight toast for the later session.

NYE celebrations for the adults

New Year's Eve Live at Westgate: Westgate is hosting a block party-style NYE event at six of its bars: Fat Tuesday, Whiskey Rose, Salt Tacos y Tequila, Carousel Arcade Bar, The Lola, and McFaddens. The cover is $40-$55 and includes access to all six bars, and a midnight toast. Food and additional drinks are extra. There will also be a midnight fireworks show.

Decadence Arizona: Decadence returns to Rawhide Western Town for its two-night music festival over New Year's Eve weekend. Alesso and Kaskade perform on Thursday, Dec. 30, while Marshmello and Diesel (Shaquille O'Neil) will perform on Sunday, as well as several other artists. Tickets are $109-$129 for individual days, and start at $199 for weekend passes.

New Year's Eve 2022 Block Party: Crescent Concerts and Walter Productions are hosting a NYE block party at Margaret T. Hance Park in Phoenix with three stages and DJs to spin tunes. Tickets start at $15, plus processing fees.

Luckys NYE Bash: Luckys in downtown Phoenix will be open for New Year’s Eve from 8 p.m. - 2 a.m. Tables can be reserved online. Walk-in cover is $10.

Little Rituals: Located on the Fourth Floor of the Residence Inn/Courtyard in downtown Phoenix, revelers can ring in the New Year with cocktails at Little Rituals. There are five packages to choose from, each with a limited number of availability. Seating starts at $75.

Bitter & Twisted's hassle-free Bond NYE: Agents (or villains) should come dressed to impress for Bitter & Twisted's yearly NYE party. Seating starts at $75 and includes the first cocktail and a midnight toast. Food and other cocktails are available for purchase. Seating is limited.

Platform 18, UnderTow, and Grey Hen Rx: Three of Phoenix's most immersive cocktail bars will have reservations open on New Year's Eve. Each will have four 90-minute sessions that groups can make reservations for. To visit multiple concepts, back-to-back reservations will be required. UnderTow has a nautical theme, Platform 18 has a train theme, and Grey Hen has a New Orleans theme.

Don Woods' Say When: The rooftop cocktail lounge overlooks central Phoenix and will be open on New Year's Eve. Reservations are $75 and include two cocktails and one food item. Reservations are available from 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. and are limited to two hours.

New Year's Eve at 36 Below: The underground greenhouse-inspired cocktail bar will also be open for New Year's Eve. Reservations are $110 per couple and include four cocktails, two glasses of Champagne, and a shareable appetizer.

Mirrorball New Year's Eve Party at Talking Stick Resort: Listen to Bruno Mars and Prince tribute bands, enjoy party favors and a Champagne toast, and a balloon drop at midnight to celebrate the new year. Tickets start at $135. Drinks and food are extra.

Casino Arizona's NYE Party: Casino Arizona is also hosting a NYE party with music, a midnight balloon drop, and Champagne toast. Admission starts at $50.